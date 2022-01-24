Croker to put a cap on water breaks for the league

The GAA’s Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) is to formally end the use of water breaks ahead of this weekend’s Allianz Football League start.

The water breaks have been in place since action resumed in the summer of 2020 as a health measure to allow players take responsibility for their water intake.

But with the lifting of many Covid restrictions over the weekend, CCCC are to recommend the end of the breaks in play and the restoration of ‘maor uisces’ this weekend.

This will require an increase from 40 to 42 the numbers who will form the official parties for games.

The water breaks were not universally popular and quite often stalled momentum for teams at a particular point in a game.

Referees needed a break in play midway through either half to call them. Recent statistics showed that the average water break took two minutes and 18 seconds in football and two minutes and 14 seconds in hurling, much more than the minute originally envisaged.

Most teams used them for tactical updates too with the coaches of All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick regularly bringing out a board to convey instructions. At the weekend Limerick manager John Kiely said that without the water breaks, getting instructions to players will be more challenging with crowds back.

At last year’s Congress a decision was taken to dispense with the use of the ‘maor foirne’, a member of a management team that had pitch access during breaks in play to deliver messages. There was a growing sense that this practice was being abused.