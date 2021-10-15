Croker chiefs: Proposal B will reduce GAA’s revenue

The GAA believes overall profits will be down if Proposal B for the football championship gets the go-ahead. Photo: Sportsfile

Croke Park has suggested that Proposal B, which would see a ‘league as championship’ become the primary competition of the inter-county football season, could lead to a loss of gate revenue if it is passed at Special Congress tomorrow week.

At a briefing for county treasurers, members of the GAA’s finance department portrayed a picture much different to those of one of the members of the task force, Conor O’Donoghue, who distributed a document based on a number of assumptions around crowds and ticket prices expected for league championship and provincial championship games that concluded an additional €10m could be generated from the extra games.

But Croke Park’s own ‘run’ on the figures comes in much lower than that with no major gains expected, according to figures presented at last night’s meeting.

Instead they see losses on both proposals going to Special Congress with the volume of games driving up match-day costs and resulting in a net loss.

The Finance Department disputed the figures presented by O’Donoghue, particularly his use of an 18,000-plus average for Division 1 games when, it was pointed out, that average league attendance, in springtime it should be pointed out, was between 8,000 and 9,000.

It was projected by Croke Park that Proposal B, for a league as championship, would yield just under €19m with Proposal A, four provincial championships with eight teams, coming in just over that at €19.3m.

No financial preference for any of the options was expressed but it was made clear that the status quo, without ‘Super 8s’ but with a Tailteann Cup element could yield €19.6m.

Meanwhile, treasurers were informed that the GAA took in around €10m from gate receipts for this year’s championship as restrictions around crowds eased but with a net gain, after match-day costs, of €5m.

No Government aid has yet been distributed to the Association which has made a submission to Government for €38m in Covid financial support. At last night’s meeting it was intimated that the figure is more likely to be between €10m and €20m.