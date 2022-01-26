Croke Park will host both Leinster football finals in May

Leinster GAA and their LGFA counterparts have revealed details of a “historic” Croke Park double-header involving two provincial finals.

The two associations have confirmed that both Leinster senior football deciders, male and female, will share a venue on the same day for the first time, on Saturday May 28.

“We are only too delighted to co-host our provincial final with the Leinster LGFA,” said Leinster Council chairperson Pat Teehan.

“This year it so happened that both our fixture dates coincided perfectly and when Leinster LGFA made the request for a double-header, it was one we were happy to facilitate. We look forward now to what will be a great day of exposure for both codes.”

Expand Close Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan. Photo: Sportsfile

Leinster LGFA president Trina Murray echoed his sentiments, expressing “delight and anticipation” at the prospect of a double-header at the Jones’ Road venue.

“I would like to thank Leinster GAA chairperson Pat Teehan for affording us this opportunity to play our senior final in Croke Park,” she added.

“It will be significantly and extensively appreciated by our players and supporters, considering we have lived the past two years in uncertain and strange times.

"This news is positive and uplifting and we look forward to teaming up with Leinster GAA for what will be the highlight of our calendar year.”