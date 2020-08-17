Croke Park no longer being used as Covid-19 testing centre

Croke Park is no longer being used as a Covid-19 test centre, the HSE have confirmed.

The GAA’s HQ had been in use since St Patrick’s day and was one of a number of GAA stadia including Nowlan Park in Kilkenny and Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh to be used as a test centre in the midst of the pandemic.

However, the HSE have moved testing for north Dublin City and county to the National Show Grounds in Swords for what it described as “operational reasons.”

Croke Park had been identified as a suitable venue for testing given its layout, specifically the tunnel system underneath the stands which allowed it to operate a drive thru testing system. The GAA’s National Handball Centre close to Croke Park was also in use by the HSE.

At one stage it was envisaged that Croke Park would see an average of eight cars for testing every 15 minutes and would be open 12 hours a day, seven days a week as part of the fight against Covid-19.

Intercounty GAA action is set to return to Croke Park on the weekend of October 17/18 when Dublin and Meath are pencilled in for a NFL division one clash.

