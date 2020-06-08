| 8.5°C Dublin

Croke Park chiefs to tell county bosses – clubs will come first

Latest meeting with officials set to reinforce club priority in GAA’s phased return to action

A general view of the GAA's headquarters at Croke Park, Dublin

Colm Keys Twitter Email

County officers will be reminded of their responsibilities in the GAA's 'return to activity' plan unveiled last week which sees inter-county training prohibited until September 14, five weeks out from the resumption of the season on Saturday October 17.

County chairmen and secretaries will take part in conference calls with Croke Park officials on Tuesday to dissect details of the plan which sees clubs reopening for non-contact training on June 29 and a resumption of club games from Friday July 31.

With the Government accelerating its own roadmap, the GAA is expected to increase group numbers that can train together from 10 to 15, in line with what the Government announced for elite sports teams last Friday, by June 29.