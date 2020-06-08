Croke Park chiefs to tell county bosses – clubs will come first

County officers will be reminded of their responsibilities in the GAA's 'return to activity' plan unveiled last week which sees inter-county training prohibited until September 14, five weeks out from the resumption of the season on Saturday October 17.

County chairmen and secretaries will take part in conference calls with Croke Park officials on Tuesday to dissect details of the plan which sees clubs reopening for non-contact training on June 29 and a resumption of club games from Friday July 31.

With the Government accelerating its own roadmap, the GAA is expected to increase group numbers that can train together from 10 to 15, in line with what the Government announced for elite sports teams last Friday, by June 29.

An earlier return to contact training, currently scheduled for July 20 (Government phase four), is firmly on the cards. An earlier resumption weekend of July 25/26 for competitive games could then follow, extending the club window to 12 weeks. In the meantime, GAA officials are keen to emphasise the need for clubs to be able to get on with their programmes without the conflict of inter-county training. Read More County training won't be resourced, expensed, or have insurance cover, until September 14. Counties are beginning to design championship formats that fit the new window up to Sunday, October 11. But some will have to make few if any changes with an 11-week, possibly 12-week, window available to them. The Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC) are working on possible inter-county championship formats with the prospect of a back door in both championships still a consideration after GAA president John Horan again outlined the potential for a January/February conclusion.