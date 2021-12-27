Croke Park boss calls for rethink on crowd limits, saying outdoor venues ‘inherently safe’

The Cusack Stand at Croke Park, Dublin, during the All-Ireland football final between Mayo and Tyrone in September. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The boss of Croke Park has expressed disappointment at the Government’s sudden limiting of crowds at live events.

Peter McKenna, who is also the GAA’s commercial director, appealed for a “more flexible” approach from public health decision-makers who have limited capacities to 5,000 spectators in the wake of the Omicron variant.

Mr McKenna said the move is at odds with the Department of Health’s own medical data, which “shows there have been no reported transmissions” at events since a return of spectators to sport.

He and the GAA are facing another year of uncertainty after the Omicron variant wreaked havoc with the Christmas sports programme, with the cancellation of Munster v Leinster and the Leopardstown racing festival being run behind closed doors.

Croke Park is due to host seven sold-out concerts next year, with Garth Brooks and Ed Sheerin selling nearly 550,000 tickets between them, resulting in millions of euro in ticketing receipts for the association.

The GAA is part of a powerful big three sports working group, along with the FAI and IRFU, which has operated closely to successfully manage the Return to Spectate plan for sport. The target of this group was to lay a path for the transition from empty stadiums to full houses, which it achieved last month.

Mr McKenna is central to the group, which continues to work together under the chairmanship of Aviva stadium director Martin Murphy. He said the plan operates on a “safety first” approach.

“I think the Department of Sport worked with us very well on that basis, so I see that as a huge success,” Mr McKenna told the Irish Independent.

“The autumn internationals were full houses, and that’s why maybe there’s a degree of disappointment with the decisions now.

“We felt we had established a very sensible way of bringing people in, that there was no reported transmissions at any of the FAI, IRFU or GAA games around the country.

“I think what we were saying to the Government is that there is something inherently safe about people coming together in the outdoors – we were very strict about letting people into the building in terms of bars and restaurants.

“We had a system in place that was replicated by the FAI and the IRFU, so the approach was very much safety first and guidelines first.”

Mr McKenna admitted that the arrival of Omicron had added “great uncertainty” to the events industry, but is assured that the right measures are in place to deal with it.

“Nobody really knows just how virulent this Omicron strain is,” he said. “It certainly has got speedy reaction across Europe.

“But we do think, looking to the new year, we should see outdoor events and sporting grounds operate with the protocols that have been put in place that have safety first.

“Let’s look at something that is a little more flexible. We’re looking again at GAA National League games coming hot and heavy, the Six Nations games will be coming in February.

“Everyone is mightily disappointed that Leopardstown had such restrictions imposed, the Leinster v Munster match was cancelled – so that’s a big change, particularly after tickets have been issued.”

The Return to Spectate working group met last week to discuss Omicron, with further meetings planned.

If the worst were to happen for the GAA and there are more shutdowns in 2022, the issue of seven Croke Park concerts will quickly present itself as Sheeran is due to play in the spring.

Mr McKenna said Croke Park will be unable to move the Brooks and Sheeran concerts into the following year if the GAA is forced to cancel.