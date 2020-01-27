Crohn's disease and a six-year break, Cork's home comforts and Sligo's 630-day wait

Crohn's disease and a six year break - Paddy Cunningham's triumphant return

Spending six years on the sidelines was no problem for Antrim forward Paddy Cunningham, who marked his return to the Saffron squad with six points as they saw off Paul Galvin's Wexford in division four.

But what makes his return all the more remarkable is that he has been battling Crohn’s disease since 2011 which sees him require regular transfusions.

A Sigerson Cup winner with Jordanstown, Cunningham captained Antrim to their first Ulster final in 39 years back in '09 but before last weekend, he hadn’t played for his county since the round 2 qualifier defeat to Limerick in 2014.

And on Sunday he showed he hadn’t missed a beat to play 54 minutes as Lenny Harbinson's men got off to the perfect start.

Cian Donohue of Offaly in action against Cathail O'Mahony of Cork during the Allianz Football League Division 3 Round 1 match between at Páirc Ui Chaoimh last Saturday. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Home comforts at last for Cork

Cork got their division three campaign off to a flying start when they saw off Offaly on Saturday night.

GAA Newsletter

And while it was a win that saw them take a step towards securing promotion and that they’ll play Sam Maguire football this year, it was also a success that helped reverse a couple of worrying trends for Cork football.

Saturday night in Pairc Uí Chaoimh represented a first opening-round win for the Cork footballers since 2016, while it also gave them a rare win on home soil.

Cork have only managed to take two of a possible 14 points at home in their last two campaigns.

In that time, the likes of Tipperary, Cavan, Clare, Kildare, Meath and Donegal have all handed out defeats to the Rebels on Leeside.

Sligo manager Paul Taylor

End of a 630-day wait for Sligo

Sligo football endured an Annus horribilis in 2019, losing all seven games in their division three league campaign and suffering relegation to the bottom tier before going down to Galway and Offaly in the championship.

Things didn't get much better over the winter as captain and former International Rules player Niall Murphy took a year out to go travelling.

However Paul Taylor's men got off to a winning start at the weekend, hitting five goals as they saw off London and secure their first win in either league of championship for 630 days - stretching all the way back to their Connacht championship won over the Exiles on May 6, 2018.

Meath boss Andy McEntee and Tyrone manager Mickey Harte shake hands after the game. Photo: Sportsfile

McEntee's 'mark' frustration

The new 'advanced mark' has plenty of opponents and while the rule had no impact on Tyrone’s win over Meath - Ronan O'Neill won one but opted to play on and took his point from open play - both managers are strong opponents.

Meath boss Andy McEntee revealed that a briefing he has organised for his side last weekend had to be postponed because the exact wording and interpretation of the rule had to be tidied up.

"We were supposed to have someone to talk to us last Saturday about the rules and they said sorry I can't come down because we haven't got them finalised yet," McEntee said. I mean…

"I was at a club game yesterday and whatever trying to deal with it out there with a few officials how are you going to deal with it at club level but look, there's too much time talking about it."

Mickey Harte questioned the need for the change and the pressure the move put on referees.

"It was a bit disconcerting, all the confusion in the week leading up to the National League about even the decisions that had been made earlier," he said.

"Maybe we should take our time when we’re making these rule changes, maybe make them one at a time, and make sure we really know all the implications of these individual rule changes.

"If we do that, work at them one at a time, then maybe we can began to live with change – it's not that I'm against change, I just don't think we should bring so much change all of the time to our games.

"It is very demanding on our referees. The number of things they're asked to take control of now, in live time, is not easy – it's far from easy."

Online Editors