Cratloe GAA club confirm positive Covid-19 case

Cratloe GAA club in Clare has confirmed that a person associated with the club has tested positive for Covid-19.

The club, which is a hurling and football outfit, has issued a statement insisting elements of the club will stay open while those who have been in close contact with the person will undergo testing.

Cratloe have also insisted "the club have put in place measures, in accordance with guidelines to prevent the spread."

The club issued the following statement on Twitter:

Numerous clubs throughout the country have had to curtail action while awaiting Covid-19 tests since action returned a number of weeks ago.

Online Editors