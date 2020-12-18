CPA back 'county first' fixture proposal and hit out at 'Trump-esque' comments

The CPA have endorsed a proposal for the county championship to be played before club in 2021. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

THE Club Players’ Association has urged Croke Park to run off the inter-county season first in 2021, given the deepening uncertainty over when club activity would even be allowed to resume under Covid-19 restrictions.

The grassroots players body has also demanded an end to what it describes as "Trumpesque" attacks from elected GAA officials. This followed a parting shot at the CPA from departing Wexford chairman Derek Kent at their annual convention.

However, the chief point of the CPA’s end-of-season statement was to reiterate its "firm and unequivocal support" for a ‘county first’ approach to next year’s fixtures programme.

This latest intervention comes ahead of a virtual Central Council meeting tonight, when delegates must decide between two calendar options presented by the Central Competitions Control Committee.

Running off the county season first comes with seriously negative financial ramifications, but a conference call of county chairpersons a week ago strongly favoured this approach.

And, not surprisingly, the CPA is staunchly in the same camp.

A spokesperson for the group said: "There is still great concern and uncertainty around the pandemic, and we are nowhere near what we would consider ‘normal’ condition for training and matches.

"The health and well-being of players and their families absolutely has to be the primary driver in deliberations. Given the numbers involved and the practicalities, not to mention the impact on participation levels and underage games, it is entirely logical that clubs must start after county competitions have concluded.

"The Six Counties in Ulster are heading into a restrictive lockdown that will place significant restrictions on all sport including training and matches, until at least the start of February.

"In the rest of Ireland, it will be impossible to plan or play any club competitions until Level 2 or lower is implemented country wide. This means that it will most likely be towards the end of March at the earliest before clubs could even hope to return, taking account of statements made by the Tánaiste (Leo Varadkar) this week."

The CPA statement goes on to outline several reasons why it could not support playing club before county.

"If clubs are forced to go first, their entire season will be condensed into a short period in late spring/early summer. This will inevitably mean pressure on club players to train with county panels as the inter-county season beckons," the association warned.

"Potentially club provincial championships would be lost for a second year. This is the flagship club competition" and it is unthinkable they would be sacrificed for two consecutive years.

"We are happy to lend our voice in support of the county chairmen, inter-county players and most of all the club players, to the majority consensus that ‘county first’ should prevail in 2021.

"Four years ago we presented the split season proposal to Croke Park and it wasn’t duly considered. Now the consensus from everyone is that it is the best solution for our fixtures crisis. We commend GAA officials for working on this concept; we have said since day one, it’s not about who’s right but what’s right."

In one final barb, however, the CPA revisited its recent war of words with Wexford GAA chiefs.

Departing chairman Kent was critical of the CPA in his final convention address this week.

The unnamed CPA spokesperson responded: "In looking forward, we also would hope to see an end to elected officials using their county platform to engage in unbecoming, Trumpesque, childish rants at bodies like the CPA as was noted in Wexford from the outgoing chairman.

"These antics undermine the dignity of the office and reflect poorly on the GAA," it was claimed.

Back in August, when Wexford completed its county senior hurling championship as part of an approach to run off club hurling before football, Kent was scathing of the CPA over its release of an anonymous letter that was critical of his county executive’s original fixture plan.

"These have been testing times for Wexford GAA and emotions ran high earlier in the summer as we had keyboard warriors with all the answers, the CPA, criticising our fixtures plans with seemingly no knowledge of our championships in Wexford and very little knowledge of fixtures in general in a dual county, and with some members of the media commenting without any basis in facts or research," Kent declared at the time.

"Through all this, we have done our best by our clubs and I think our approach of starting our games as early has possible has been vindicated by recent developments."

Online Editors