Covid-stricken Cashel King Cormacs ‘deeply disappointed’ after U-21 title is awarded to Cappawhite Gaels

A Tipperary GAA club that was badly affected by a Covid-19 outbreak over Christmas has said it will “weigh up” its options after being unable to field a team in an U-21 hurling final this week.

Cashel King Cormacs have expressed deep disappointment after the West Tipperary U-21 A hurling championship final was awarded to Cappawhite Gaels.

The game had been scheduled for St Stephen’s Day, but Cashel couldn’t fulfil the fixture on the grounds that just ten of their 26-man panel were available to play. In total, they say 11 of their squad tested positive for the virus.

And they have now taken issue with Tuesday night’s decision of the West Tipp board’s competitions control committee to award the title to Cappawhite who, as west champions, will advance to the county semi-final against St Mary’s Clonmel or Mullinahone.

Cashel King Cormacs have responded with the following statement:

“Regarding the West Tipperary Under 21 ‘A’ Hurling Championship Final: As a result of a meeting of the West CCC (on Tuesday night) it was decided to award Cappawhite Gaels the West Under 21 ‘A’ hurling title.

“The game was postponed and rearranged. However, the refixture on the 26th did not allow sufficient time for those infected to recover from Covid-19, while in the meantime Covid numbers increased even further in the panel.

“There was just 10 players available for selection, for the match, at this point, out of a 26-man panel. Again, the West Board were made aware of the worsening situation among the King Cormacs U-21 panel.

“During this time all activity among the U-21 group, within our club, was cancelled with immediate effect. We had 11 U-21 players that tested positive for Covid 19. Our club always puts the health and safety of our players, coaches and their families first.

“At no point did Cashel King Cormacs concede the game but hoped, given the seriousness of the situation, a refixture of this final would be made, once our Under-21 players had made full recoveries.

“The club is deeply disappointed that this has not transpired and we will now weigh up the options available to us.”