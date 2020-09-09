Did you ever think you would see the day when the All-Ireland football finalists emerged from the Croke Park tunnel to the sound of 'Jingle Bells'?

Or that the hurling final would be played in mid-December without anyone complaining that it was a ridiculous time to play the biggest game of the year?

Or that all championship clashes, club and county, would be decided on the day - by penalties if necessary? Or that the Government would limit attendances to 200 before banning them altogether on the spurious basis that it threatened the health of the nation?

It all sounds too far-fetched to be remotely true, but then the same applies to the huge changes in so many ways of life this year.

As with all cataclysmic world events over the centuries, this one will pass too, hopefully more quickly than some doom merchants would have you believe. It will have changed a lot though, including in sport.

We can expect some drift back towards whatever passed as normal before, but it will never be all quite the same again.

That's because forced experiences from these turbulent times will be fed into the new order. Not all of them, but certainly some of those which should probably have applied in pre-Covid times too.

The choices for the GAA will be especially challenging because, unlike other sports, they will be drawing from their own intellectual and philosophical resources as an amateur organisation in a small country on Europe's most western rim.

Other sports have a worldwide dimension, enabling them to work off a vast array of ideas and solutions, including the strength that comes from global activity. The GAA will cope, of course, just as it always has.

However, there will be considerable change, some of which was probably coming anyway, but which has been accelerated by Covid.

Separation

Top of that list is fixture re-scheduling, which appears to be heading towards a time separation between club and county, with the latter squeezed into the first half of the year and the former taking over from late July on.

Croke Park, the GPA and the CPA are edging closer to agreement on that model, which ticks some boxes but which isn't exactly a monument to creative thinking.

There has to be concern too that the new-found sense of bonhomie between the trio is disproportionately influenced by a weird year when Covid made all the important decisions.

It's always nice to see warring factions come together, but if the uniting force is a world emergency you have to wonder how solid a deal will be when the crisis is over.

We're being told that, apart from boosting club activity, a shorter inter-county season would greatly reduce squad costs, which have increased to unsustainable levels, especially over the last decade.

Would it really? Or would it be a case of more costly layers being added to county regimes? In all probability, yes.

Meanwhile, a reduced inter-county season would seriously damage the promotional side of the GAA, something that appears to be ignored in the current deliberations.

It featured prominently a few years ago in the debate on bringing forward the All-Ireland finals to August, so why isn't it on the agenda at a time when it's proposed to cut another month off the inter-county season?

A post-Covid GAA might have no inter-county action for six successive months, a promotional own goal which will have consequences.

Making big decisions at a time like this is not a good idea, however much agreement might accompany them. Indeed, the greater the consensus, the greater the need to reach for the pause button.

Away from fixtures, another area which Covid will surely have a major impact on is in stadium development projects, especially Casement Park in Belfast. Already years behind schedule, the last cost estimate was £110m (€122m), up 40 per cent on initial projections.

Eighty per cent of the original cost was to come from public funds with the GAA paying the rest. In a post-Covid world, it's difficult to see either the public purse or the GAA allocating so much money to a 34,500-capacity stadium, whose capacity would be required once a year for the Ulster football final. Besides, Clones is more than adequate for that.

Indeed, it would be no bad thing if Covid forced a rethink on other stadium projects too because quite simply the GAA is overstocked, especially in Munster, with grounds that are far too big for general requirements.

The days of vanity projects are over.