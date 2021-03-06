Covid could help keep GAA stars at home – Parsons

Retired Mayo star Tom Parsons believes that one positive legacy of Covid-19 could be a football revival in some counties currently struggling to keep pace with Dublin.

The GPA chairman spent the majority of his Mayo career commuting from the capital, but he is hopeful that many younger players in a post-pandemic Ireland will be able to set up base much closer to home.

“Counties really need to maintain players within their counties,” he said.

“I think we (Mayo) might have lost a per cent or two because we always had eight players-plus travelling up and down from Dublin – and I know it’s the same for Donegal footballers and other counties – because we had to be in Dublin for work.

“And I do believe that smaller towns across Ireland are going to get a needed boost post-Covid. A lot of organisations are going to move towards more flexible working and remote working in the longer term.

“I know from my own club in Charlestown, and in the county, a lot of players now have made the decision: ‘Oh, look, I can work remotely; have a higher quality of life because of the cost of living in Mayo; and play with my club and county.’

“Even last year with Mayo, I think we only had two players, myself and Rob Hennelly, travelling up and down from Dublin because players could work remotely ... and that gave some players an edge,” he continued.

“So, I think and I hope there’ll be a revival of counties in rural Ireland because there’ll be another million people in Ireland by 2040, and I know the Government has a national plan but it’s important that the infrastructure and energy and quality of life allows all counties to thrive.”

Parsons believes the raw talent “has to be there” in many counties, citing the fact that Dublin’s senior dominance isn’t mirrored in the minor grade where they haven’t contested a final since winning the All-Ireland title in 2012.

“The GPA can only focus on what’s in their control, but there was a motion passed by the GPA NEC which was to drive competitive balance in the game,” he pointed out.

“There’s competitive balance in our leagues, because every team believes they can win a national league (in their division).

“So, with this new football championship structure, that follows a tiered path that we see in hurling and every grade in club (competition), it’s really important that we get that right.”

Parsons also advocated the pooling of resources so that every county has access to video analysis and GPS data, while a funding cap for senior teams could also be considered.

“There are small things that we can do,” he added, “but the foundation – and I do think it’s going to come – is retaining players in their counties.”

