County managers' back-room team numbers is bordering on the ridiculous and costing a fortune

Pat Spillane

Dublin players and backroom team celebrate their All-Ireland win last year

Thanks to Mick O’Dwyer I’m a very positive person. Even in the depths of this pandemic my glass remains half full.

O’Dwyer had a unique ability to make all his players walk tall. He had us all convinced we were the best in our positions, bar none. He never spoke about the opposition or stopping their star players. It was all about believing in ourselves and our team-mates.

This positivity comes in handy in the depths of winter in south Kerry when you are confined to a five-kilometre radius of your home.

