County finals round-up: St Eunan’s end long wait for title while Clann na nGael stage stunning comeback

St Eunan’s of Letterkenny won a first Donegal SHC since 1972 with a deserved 2-9 to 0-14 win over favourites and holders Setanta.

Russell Forde’s ninth-minute goal helped them to an early six-point lead, but Declan Coulter brought Setanta to life, as they trailed by one point at half-time.

With 13 minutes to go, Kevin Kealy fired to the net after a seven-man move for the crucial goal. Setanta fought back, but St Eunan’s hung on.

Clann na nGael stage stunning comeback

Clann na nGael produced a remarkable second-half turnaround to win their first Roscommon senior ladies’ football championship in 24 years.

Two Niamh Shanagher goals had put Kilbride, who were chasing a six-in-a-row, in the driving seat as they led by 2-6 to 0-5.

But Caoimhe Lennon’s goal early in the second half ignited the comeback. Kara Earle pounced for two goals to give Clann a 3-16 to 3-7 win.

Cosgrove’s goal puts Slashers on way to win

Second half goals from Jessica Barry and Aisling Cosgrove saw Longford Slashers come from seven points down to claim their third Longford ladies SFC title with a narrow 2-9 to 1-11 win over Carrickedmond in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Carrickedmond took the game to Slashers and were ahead by six at the break, 1-6 to 0-2, Claire Greene with the goal from the penalty spot.

In the 42nd minute, Barry found the back of the net and one minute later Cosgrove punched the ball past Emer Powell to give Slashers the lead for the first time since the first minute.

O’Hagan points way to Cluainín’s Leitrim glory

Led by top their marksman Gavin O’Hagan, Cluainín Iomáint claimed their first Leitrim senior title since 2016, winning an exciting final in Ballinamore by 0-11 to 1-10. O’Hagan scored 0–8, six of them from frees.

The opening half was an even affair and the sides went in level at the break. Cluainín upped the pace in the second half and led by four until a late Colm Moreton goal for Carrick cut Cluainín’s lead to the minimum at the death.

Kenny strikes on the double for St Rynagh’s

St Rynagh’s successfully defended their Offaly senior camogie crown with a convincing nine-point victory, 3-19 to 2-13, over Birr. Playing against the wind in the opening half, they led 2-11 to 1-8 at half-time with both goals coming from ace forward Kate Kenny.

Birr trailed by five at the second water break but the defending champions pulled away with Siobhán Flannery adding a third goal.