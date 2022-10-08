| 10.9°C Dublin

County finals and all GAA club championship matches in Donegal postponed following Creeslough tragedy

The weekend's GAA schedule in Donegal has been postponed as a mark of respect to the victims of the tragedy in Creeslough Expand

Sean McGoldrick

As a result of the unfolding tragedy in Creeslough, all Donegal GAA matches scheduled for this weekend including Sunday's county football final have been postponed.

A statement from Donegal GAA PRO John McEniff on Friday night said:

"The extent of fatalities and injuries at the terrible explosion this evening is not yet clear but there is little doubt that a tragedy of epic proportions is unfolding.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone involved with CLG Dhún na nGall are with the community of Creeslough, the hardworking emergency services and the Gaels of CLG Naomh Micheál at this terrible time.

"Ba mhaith linn ár mbeannachtaí a sheoladh chuig gach duine atá buailte mar gheall ar an tragóid seo ar an Chraoslach. Suaimhneas síoraí daofa uilig

"All Donegal club championship games this weekend are being cancelled including the four county finals tomorrow afternoon and on Sunday."

