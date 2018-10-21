It was a very busy day of county final action right around the country.

County final round-up: There were 16 titles up for decision in football and hurling today

Reigning Leinster champions Moorefield retained their Kildare title with a three-point win over 14-man Athy at Newbridge.

Crossmaglen Rangers are Armagh champions for the 46th time after a 0-24 to 1-15 win over Ballymacnab.

Coalisland were too good for Killyclogher in the Tyrone decider.

Gweedore are the Donegal champions while there was also glory for Cargin (Antrim), Castlerahan (Cavan), Adare (Limerick), Newtown Blues (Louth) and Mullingar Shamrocks (Westmeath).

The London final between Fulham Irish and Tir Chonaill Gaels ended in a draw.

In hurling, Gorey's Naomh Eanna bagged their first ever Wexford crown with a four point win over St Martin's.

Clonoulty-Rossmore are the Tipperary victors.

Ballyea finished strongly, outscoring Cratlow by 1-11 to 0-1 in 28 second half minutes, for their second ever Clare title.

Coolera/Strandhill were victorious in Sligo while at Parnell Park, Ballyboden St Enda's and Kilmacud Crokes played out an absorbing draw after extra-time and must meet again to decide who represents Dublin in the Leinster championship.

RESULTS:

Football

Antrim SFC final: Cargin 0-05 Creggan 0-04

Armagh SFC final: Ballymacnab 1-15 Crossmaglen 0-24

Cavan SFC final: Castlerahan 2-11 Crosserlough 1-13

Derry SFC final: Coleraine 1-12 Lavey 0-12

Donegal SFC final: Gweedore 0-16 Naomh Conaill 1-07

Kildare SFC final: Athy 2-09 Moorefield 2-12

Limerick SFC final: Adare 1-13 Ballylanders 0-12

London SFC final: Fulham Irish 1-14 Tir Chonaill Gaels 1-14

Louth SFC final: Newtown Blues 1-11 Naomh Mairtin 1-10

Tyrone SFC final: Coalisland 2-11 Killyclogher 1-07

Westmeath SFC final: Mullingar Shamrocks 2-12 St Lomans 1-11

Mayo ladies SFC final: Carnacon 9-10 Knockmore 0-04

Ulster SFC first round: Scotstown 2-17 Derrygonnelly 1-11

Hurling

Clare SHC final: Ballyea 1-20 Cratloe 1-14

Dublin SHC final: Ballyboden St Endas 2-17 Kilmacud Crokes 1-20, Parnell Park

Sligo SHC final: Coolera/Strandhill 2-25 Naomh Eoin 3-10

Tipperary SHC final: Clonoulty-Rossmore 0-21 Nenagh Eire Og 2-13

Wexford SHC final: St Martins 0-13 Naomh Eanna 2-11

