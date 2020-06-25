| 14.8°C Dublin

County encroachment on club time hardens case for split season

Colm Keys

A general view during a Glenswilly GAA Club training session at Glenkerragh in Donegal. Following approval from the GAA and the Irish Government, the GAA released its safe return to play protocols, allowing pitches to be opened for non contact training on 24 June and for training and challenge games to resume from 29 June. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile Expand

When the GAA’s Fixture Calendar Review Task Force unveiled its body of work after six months of meetings and consultations last December, it provided three options.

One of the options was to play provincial championships in spring and move the leagues to summer.

Another option the task force looked at, without formally presenting, was multiple windows for such a structure. Built into the calendar were five distinct windows, four lasting three weeks, one just two weeks, in which there would be no inter-county games.

