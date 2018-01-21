Corofin negotiate Fulham Irish challenge to advance to All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Moorefield

The home side had a dream start with an early goal from Marty Hughes and a pointed free from ex-Tyrone star Owen Mulligan.

But a ninth minute penalty goal from Liam Silke followed by a Colin Brady goal from open play four minutes later gave the Connacht champions a lead they never relinquished.

Fulham stayed in touch but suffered a huge blow two minutes before half time when Corofin’s Ian Burke scored his side’s third goal to give the visitors a 3-3 to 1-3 advantage at the break.