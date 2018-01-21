Sport GAA

Sunday 21 January 2018

Corofin negotiate Fulham Irish challenge to advance to All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Moorefield

Ronan Steede of Corofin in action against Owen Mulligan and Connor Murphy of Fulham Irish, left, during the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Quarter-Final Refixture match between Fulham Irish and Corofin at McGovern Park in Ruislip, England. Photo by Matt Impey/Sportsfile
Sean McGoldrick

Galway football champions Corofin remained on course for another All-Ireland club final appearance on St Patrick’s Day when they overcame the challenge of London title holders Fulham Irish at an icy McGovern Park in Ruislip.

The home side had a dream start with an early goal from Marty Hughes and a pointed free from ex-Tyrone star Owen Mulligan.

But a ninth minute penalty goal from Liam Silke followed by a Colin Brady goal from open play four minutes later gave the Connacht champions a lead they never relinquished.

Fulham stayed in touch but suffered a huge blow two minutes before half time when Corofin’s Ian Burke scored his side’s third goal to give the visitors a 3-3 to 1-3 advantage at the break.

Corofin dominated the second half outscoring their opponents 0-5 to 0-1 to run in convincing winners of this All-Ireland quarter final (3-8; 1-4) to qualify for an All-Ireland semi-final clash against Kildare and Leinster champions Moorefield on Saturday, February 17. A venue for the game has yet to be announced.

Corofin last won the All-Ireland title in 2015.

The second semi-final between Nemo Rangers (Cork) and Slaughtneil (Derry) is scheduled for Portlaoise on Saturday, February 24.

Online Editors

