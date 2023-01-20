Cork's Mark Keane ready to join Adelaide Crows for second spell Down Under

Mark Keane is the latest Irish recruit set to make a return to AFL, linking up with Adelaide Crows.

Keane left Collingwood early last year after opting not to return after the Christmas break. He joined the Cork hurling squad last season as they reached an All-Ireland quarter-final.

In recent weeks he has helped his club Ballygiblin to an All-Ireland junior hurling title. They beat Sligo's Easkey in last weekend's final in Croke Park.

Keane had been three years with Collingwood and was believed to be close to establishing himself on their senior team before he uprooted and came home.

Previously they had cleared him to play with the Cork footballers in 2020 and he famously came off the bench in their Munster semi-final against Kerry in an empty Páirc Uí Chaoimh to score a goal late in extra-time for a shock win.

Keane has admitted his heart wasn't in a 2022 AFL season when he remained at home after the Christmas break to play last year's club campaign with Ballygiblin but he has since expressed a strong interest to return and is poised now for a move to Adelaide.

In doing so, Keane will follow Tyrone's Conor McKenna back out. McKenna had three championship seasons with Tyrone, during which he won an All-Ireland title in 2021. But after leaving Essendon in September 2020 he signed for Brisbane Lions ahead of the new season on a one-year deal.

In the past, Tadhg Kennelly and Marty Clarke have both returned to Australia, having come home to play with their respective county teams, Kerry and Down, for a spell.