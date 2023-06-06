Cork’s dual All-Ireland winner Teddy McCarthy dies suddenly aged 58

Teddy McCarthy of Cork in action against Jimmy Browne, left, and Peter Ford of Mayo during the 1989 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The former Cork dual All-Ireland winner, Teddy McCarthy, has died suddenly aged 58. An outstanding midfielder who was majestic in the air he is the only player to win All-Ireland senior hurling and football medals in the same year, when Cork rose to the top in both codes in 1990.

McCarthy won two All-Ireland senior football medals, six Munster medals and an All-Star. In his career with the Cork senior hurlers he also won two All-Ireland medals, three Munster titles and one National Hurling League.

His club career saw him line out for Sarsfields hurlers and Glanmire footballers.

He has a short spell managing the Laois hurlers, having been part of the ill-fated Gerald McCarthy management team in Cork which ended with a fall-out with the players leading to the management standing down in March 2009.

McCarthy won his first All-Ireland senior football medal in 1989, when they defeated Mayo in the final, a season in which his outstanding run of form led to him being voted Texaco Footballer of the Year.

Speaking to John Coughlan in The Echo only last year, he recalled the unique feat of winning a double in the one year. “To be fair I thought I would do it again the following year," he said. "At the end of the day, people have went close to equalling and I don’t wake up every morning and wonder will it ever be done again.”

Tanaiste Micheál Martin was among those to pay tribute, saying on twitter: “Deeply saddened at the passing of Teddy McCarthy, whose unique achievements in 1990 will forever live in our memories. He thrilled all with his soaring leaps into the sky.

"Teddy was passionate about GAA and sport and I always enjoyed chatting after games.

“My sympathies to his wife Oonagh, and children Cian, Niall and Sinead.”