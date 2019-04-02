Cork set to vote on radical club proposal

Cork clubs will tonight vote on a series of proposals to reform their club championships, one of which asks if they want to play up to two out of five rounds without their county players.

Cork clubs will tonight vote on a series of proposals to reform their club championships, one of which asks if they want to play up to two out of five rounds without their county players.

The proposal is likely to be beaten but that it has even made the document in the first place is significant as the club championship shutdown from May through to July in many counties is underlined.

The two rounds in question would offer half-points (two) with the other three with county players being 'four-pointers'.

The Gaelic Players Association issued a weekend statement opposing the concept, while the Club Players Association said Cork had acted "in extremis in the absence of decisive direction from HQ".

Two other proposals offer three four-team groups in four 12-team divisions (senior, senior A, intermediate and intermediate A) with one game in April and two in August, and four three-team groups in the same four 12-team divisions covering senior and intermediate, all to be played in August.

With the number of dual clubs in Cork the condensed schedule of inter-county games, particularly the Munster hurling championship round-robin, are presenting major challenges.

Irish Independent