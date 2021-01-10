Cork looks to be on the side of the Empire rather than the Rebels

As Covid-19 began to run riot in England last March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the closure of all non-essential retail outlets. Thirty minutes later, Sports Direct e-mailed all their employees to announce their shops and warehouses would stay open. They also increased prices on sports equipment by up to 50 per cent.

Unite trade union regional officer Cheryl Pidgeon said that workers at the company's Derbyshire warehouse were threatened with losing their jobs if they self-isolated because of health concerns. The union claimed there was a lack of hand sanitisers and a failure to enforce social distancing.

"There are many, many scared workers at the warehouse," said Pidgeon.

"When the history of the coronavirus comes to be written, Mike Ashley's already besmirched reputation will be in shreds," declared Unite regional secretary Paresh Patel.

Sports Direct backed down and closed their outlets. But a week later the Mandate trade union in Ireland slammed them for forcing some of their employees here to work behind closed doors while reducing their hours from 30 to four a week, thus preventing them from getting the Covid-19 unemployment payment.

"Heatons staff earn just over €10 an hour. Does billionaire Mr Ashley expect workers to survive on €40 a week?" asked Mandate assistant general secretary Mike Light who accused Ashley of "exploiting an international crisis at the expense of low paid workers who have been loyal to his company for years."

Such behaviour is par for the course for a company which just four years ago was the subject of an inquiry by the House of Commons Business, Innovation and Skills Committee. Committee chairman Ian Wright MP described Sports Direct as "a business whose working practices are closer to that of a Victorian workhouse than that of a modern, reputable high street retailer."

The committee heard of cases where staff on zero hour contracts were told that unless they worked three unpaid hours one day they wouldn't get any work the next. In the four years prior to the inquiry 110 ambulances had been despatched to the warehouse's post code to deal with 50 'life-threatening cases.' Other incidents included a woman giving birth in the warehouse toilets and workers suffering amputated fingers, fractured necks and crushed hands.

Engulfed by a torrent of bad publicity, Sports Direct promised to change. Yet last year the Labour Party put it second on a list of 'Bad Bosses' who promoted insecure and unsafe work in Britain. Having promised at the time of the inquiry to end zero hour contracts, the company was back hiring workers on that basis in Scotland last summer. In July an investigation by The Guardian suggested some of the company's warehouse workers were being paid below Britain's national minimum wage.

Sports Direct is about as unacceptable a face of capitalism as you can get. And for the next five years every Cork team will wear jerseys emblazoned with the company's name because Sports Direct have just become the county's main sponsor.

Most pundits who've commented on the deal have taken the, "You can't be turning down money," line. What objections there have been are based on the damage the deal might do to the county's existing sports retailers.

I have some sympathy with said retailers, Cummins Sports in particular having been indefatigable sponsors of Cork GAA for many years. But the really objectionable thing about this deal is that it puts Cork GAA people on the same side as one of the most objectionable concerns ever to do business in this country.

Should any further disputes break out between Sports Direct and its long suffering employees you can be sure some Cork GAA loyalists will be arguing that, "Sure things aren't that bad for them. Mike has to make a living as well, you know. Hasn't he done well by us?"

That's how it works. It's why you'll find Manchester City fans defending the foreign policy of the United Arab Emirates or guys whose club is sponsored by a bookies arguing that problem gambling is the fault of the individual and nothing do with the company. That kind of support is one of the things a sponsor purchases when laying out the cash. It's a nice little bonus.

Cork's insistence that Ashley himself had nothing to do with the deal is entirely irrelevant (and somewhat unlikely given that the man owns 62 per cent of the company). There's more than one person involved in making Sports Direct (whose overall group name has changed to Frasers) the company it is. Its rotten nature is a result of corporate culture as well as individual malfeasance.

Twenty first century professional sport teaches its followers to love, honour and obey big money. All that stuff about managers being 'handed a war chest' or teams being 'poised to break the bank' is a kind of ongoing lecture about how the financial solution is always the best one.

The result is that many fans don't care what kind of dictator, bloodsucker or crook owns their club as long as he forks out. That Ashley has received much more criticism for failing to fund the purchase of expensive new players for Newcastle United than for the way his company treats its workers is a marvellous illustration of how big-time sport can warp your moral compass.

Arguing that Cork are right to make the deal because Sports Direct are offering lots of money is just standard right wing political ideology masquerading as common sense. The idea that it's not just a right, but a duty, to maximise profit in every circumstance is responsible for the worst features of Irish society.

It's what fuels the extortionate rents and soaring property prices which make life tough for so many people. It drove the intensive lobbying campaign by business organisations which persuaded the Government to go against Nphet's public health advice in December with disastrous consequences. And it's responsible for a situation where the Government are bringing in a new house purchase scheme which will actually increase property prices and the level of indebtedness among buyers while increasing profits for developers.

On a global basis it's leading the planet towards environmental catastrophe. It's also brought about a situation where eight Premier League teams, and two-thirds of Championship teams, wear the name of a betting company on their shirts despite the huge problems caused by gambling addiction in the communities they represent.

The GAA should be different. Big professional sports clubs are themselves multi-national corporations into which the fans have almost no input beyond forking out at the turnstiles. But the GAA is a community-based organisation which means that every decision it takes aligns its members with the particular set of values being expressed. Cork County Board have effectively given Sports Direct and what they stand for a big thumbs up in the name of the county's fans.

There's a certain irony in this coming after a year in which Cork GAA have been keen to stress their links with the county's struggles during the War of Independence. They even sent the senior teams out in a jersey which commemorated the deaths of Tomás MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney, the burning of Cork city by the Black and Tans and the Kilmichael Ambush. It's some leap from that to using the same players as advertising hoardings for the very worst kind of English business enterprise.

Or maybe it's not. After all, James Connolly did say "If you remove the English Army tomorrow and hoist the flag over Dublin Castle, unless you set about the organisation of the Socialist Republic your efforts will be in vain. England will still rule you. She would rule you through her capitalists, through her landlords, through her financiers, through the whole array of commercial and individualist institutions she has planted in this country." And, he might have added, through its exploitative sportswear merchants.

A lot of Cork people are very fond of Ken Loach's film The Wind That Shakes The Barley. They should also check out his 2019 movie Sorry We Missed You, which focusses on the misery caused by the kind of zero-hour contracts Sports Direct specialised in for so many years.

A hundred years on the kind of untrammelled capitalism which means Mike Ashley can make £2 billion a year while paying workers £8 an hour has replaced colonialism as the most oppressive force on the planet. The county board's deal means that this time Cork looks to be on the side of the Empire rather than the Rebels.

The size of the cheque is no justification for taking Mike Ashley's financial soup. Cork should be better than this.