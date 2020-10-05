Cork GAA urges fans not to breach public health guidelines in celebrating club successes

Cork GAA has publicly urged fans not to breach public health guidelines when celebrating club title successes.

A county board statement, issued this morning, came in the wake of vociferous complaints over a street parade on Leeside yesterday evening to celebrate Blackrock’s first Cork SHC triumph in 18 years.

A video of the parade - showing a complete lack of social distancing as players paraded the cup down a street and were joined by a large gathering of supporters – has gone viral.

It sparked fury on social media, especially in the context of the news emerging later on Sunday night that the National Public Health Emergency Team was recommending that the entire country move to Level 5 restrictions.

This move has prompted inevitable fears that the completion of the Allianz Leagues and staging of the inter-county championships, starting later this month, are suddenly at grave risk.

Cork GAA today posted the following statement on its website: “Our priority throughout the pandemic has been keeping our GAA community safe.

"Anything that threatens that safety, and the very continuation of the game during COVID-19, needs to be avoided at all costs.

"To that end, we would plead with all clubs and supporters not to engage in celebrations that breach current guidelines.

"There will be county finals again next year – and we want to make sure COVID-19 does not rob some of the chance to enjoy them," the statement concluded.

Cork are by no means the only county in the firing line over the observance of coronavirus regulations at local GAA level, either during but more especially in the aftermath of club finals in recent weeks.

In this latest case, Blackrock haven't helped their cause by using their Twitter account yesterday to promote the parade in question.

In one tweet, it’s revealed: "The lads are coming home and will be carrying the Sean Og Murphy Cup down Church Road in the next hour. If you are out and about in your Green and Gold colours, give them a heroes (sic) welcome. #2mtrs #wearaMask".

Read More

Despite those reminders, there was scant evidence of mask-wearing or two-metre distancing when the event happened.

A follow-up tweet stated: “Marching from the garage to Church Road soon.”

Earlier, Charleville took a very different stance after winning the Cork senior A hurling championship final to reclaim their top-tier status.

"Unfortunately due to restrictions it is not possible to celebrate this historic victory in the normal way," the club tweeted.

"We can’t have a parade or a homecoming. Instead we have a Live event on Facebook later this evening 6pm approx. where we will introduce the team and chat with a few players."

Online Editors