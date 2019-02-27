Cork GAA official accuses Peter McKenna of causing 'unforgivable reputational damage' over Páirc Uí Chaoimh interview

Former Cork county board chairman Bob Ryan has slammed Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna for causing 'unforgivable' reputational damage over his comments in relation to the cost of Páirc Uí Chaoimh's redevelopment.

The project has been in the spotlight since December after McKenna said the cost could run as high as €110m, way above the €86m total estimated when works were completed in 2017, €30m of which came in the form of state funding.

Croke Park has stepped in to assist Cork GAA with the running of their stadium.

Michael O'Flynn, who is also a Páirc Uí Chaoimh board member, and Tim Gray have estimated the completion cost at €95.8m after examining relevant audited accounts.

O'Flynn claimed last night at a meeting of the Cork County Board that there was 'no basis' for McKenna's figure and that Ryan claimed his comments were reckless.

“The most disappointing aspect of all this is the interview Peter McKenna did with the Irish Examiner, and the reputational damage it has done to this county board, the GAA nationally, and to individuals involved in the redevelopment of the stadium is quite unforgivable,” Ryan, who stepped down as Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium operations manager in July of last year, is quoted as saying in today's Examiner.

“It has to be addressed and has to be dealt with going forward. It cannot be allowed happen that people in a position, as he is in, are allowed to behave in such a manner and so reckless.

"The last two months, what the people involved in GAA in this county have suffered is just disgraceful and should not have happened. I hope we can resolve whatever has to be resolved and stabilise the whole situation. This kind of stuff can never be left happen again."

On the €95.8m figure he helped to establish, O'Flynn said the bill was €90.1m but there were some variables that they needed to allow for.

“There are three or four moving pieces and there is considerable work to be done to achieve the right number, but we didn’t make our figure without some serious thought.”

No figure for the amount of debt accrued as a result of the development was provided at the meeting.

Online Editors