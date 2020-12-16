Cork GAA in €21m of debt with a near-€1m loss for 2020

Cork GAA incurred a deficit of over €3m in 2020 as Covid-19 impacted on the board's efforts to generate revenue from Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

When interest payments, depreciation and amortisation are factored (EBITDA) across all three strands, the board, Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Staid Cois Laoi, the administrative arm of the stadium, the loss is €914,649.

The board had a deficit of €104,884 after deprecation while the two stadium companies recorded losses of around €404k each.

The stadium loss was €2,297,057 on income of €89,464, compared to a loss of €1,066,906 in 2019. Cork GAA's overall debt is €21.65m, with €11.98m owed to Croke Park.

"The restrictions on games, meetings and events and concerts meant a severe financial hit at a time when a new approach endeavoured to activate the commercial potential of the stadium," said Cork chief executive Kevin O'Donovan, who expressed the hope that 'One Cork,' the new fundraising arm for all three strands, would realise its potential.

Tipperary GAA reported a surplus of €20,178 for 2020 to their convention last night from an income of €3.5m. The expenses relating to the preparations of their inter-county teams dropped by close to €1m from €1.77m in 2019. In 2019 Tipp recorded a €371,596 deficit.

Meanwhile, Offaly's losses in 2020 were €259,983 when the O'Connor Park and Faithful Fields accounts were incorporated.

In Galway, the losses for 2019 were €336,488, despite team preparation expenses falling to just under €1m from €1.6m in 2019.

