Cork GAA find two bank accounts with €176,000 not consolidated within recent audited board accounts

Cork GAA has uncovered the existence of two bank accounts with €176,000 lodged in them for specific purposes which have not featured in any recent consolidated audited accounts.

The two accounts were among seven - the other five were dormant - which have come to light in recent weeks as part of a trawl by the county's audit and risk committee.

One is a holiday fund, the other a helmet and hurley subsidy scheme with €87,000 and €89,000 respectively.

Current Cork GAA officials are mystified and somewhat perplexed by the existence of the accounts but no misappropriation of funds has been suggested.

In a statement tonight, Cork GAA said that greater transparency "would have been achieved by having specific sub-accounts within Cork County Board’s financial statements, ring-fenced for the stated specific purposes.

"Following a preliminary review, it appears that the motivation behind setting up these bank accounts was to ringfence both the Bord na nÓg Helmet and Hurley Scheme and the Players’ Holiday Funds, from the day-to-day running of the County Board Activities.

"It is recommended that these bank accounts, be properly ring-fenced and with immediate effect be included within the Cork County Board Financial Statements.

"This will have no impact on the balance sheet of the Cork County Board financial statements, as there will be corresponding accruals included in the balance sheet for future liabilities.

"Based on the A&R (audit and risk) committee’s work to date, it is confident of the efficacy of the treatment of the funds and that all funds have been accounted for correctly and have been properly applied.

"Further governance recommendations may follow in the full report of the A&R committee at a later date. This matter will be discussed at our scheduled County Committee meeting on Tuesday next."

The holiday fund centred mainly around the success of the Cork footballers between 2009 and 2011.

Cork GAA has pointed out that there were four Bank of Ireland accounts reviewed as part of the holiday fund which were used to administer income and expenditure in relation to the funds.

"There has been limited activity in these bank accounts since 2012 and no activity, except for bank fees, since 2015," the statement pointed out.

"The account with the main transactions in 2009, 2010 and 2011 was the senior footballers’ holiday fund.

"The credit balance on the account increased from (around) €15,000 in December 2009 to (around) €85,000 in December 2011. This account was managed by the treasurer at the time, in conjunction with a footballers’ representative.

"The transactions primarily related to funds received through sponsorship, corporate events or commercial activity (sale of photographs and number plates) and payments for holidays taken by the players."

Separately, Cork GAA has said the accounting for the hurling and helmet subsidy scheme is "reasonably up to date, with no material liabilities outstanding.

Read More

"The primary financial statements, making up the lodgements, invoices paid or subsidies received have not been audited, but from the preliminary review of the bank statements, cheque payments and the annual files, there appears to be a reasonable administration process in place to manage the scheme."

Cork GAA confirmed that the accounts were not consolidated into the board's annual financial statements "based on custom and practice which was applied to ring-fence them from the day to day running of Cork County Board Activities.

"Going forward, these bank accounts, will be incorporated in the financial statement and be accounted for separately. They will have no impact on the balance sheet of the Cork County Board financial statements, as there will be corresponding accruals included in the Balance Sheet for future liabilities."