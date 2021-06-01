Cork GAA chairman insists there was no ‘misappropriation’ of funds following audit and risk committee discovery

Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan has made it clear to his board that there was no “misappropriation” of funds in either of the two bank accounts which have come to light in recent weeks as part of a trawl by the county’s audit and risk committee.

One of the accounts is a holiday fund, relevant to 2009 to 2011 when the Cork footballers were among the game’s dominant teams, the other is a helmet and hurley subsidy scheme. There is €87,000 and €89,000 respectively in the accounts but they had not been consolidated within the annual accounts of Cork GAA in recent years, drawing the interest of the audit and risk committee.

The chairman did not take specific questions on the funds at last night’s county board meeting, pending a full report to the July meeting.

Their ‘discovery’ has caused alarm in Cork GAA circles but Sheehan wanted to make it clear at the meeting that “no financial irregularities have occurred and that funds have been treated appropriately and correctly applied.”

He said the matter was being dealt with by the board’s three principal officers – himself, chief executive Kevin O’Donovan and treasurer Diarmuid Gowen – since the third week in April but the matter came into the public domain last week and necessitated an interim report to the board from the audit and risk committee.

He added that it was a matter of regret that such a sensitive matter had made it into the public domain.

"Cork GAA as an entity was subject to comment, speculation and conjecture which was unhelpful and potentially damaging to the association and to individuals."

At the board meeting former chairman Ger Lane said he had knowledge of these accounts from his time there and said their disclosure was "no surprise" to him.

"I, for one, don't believe that these accounts were a surprise to everyone in the Cork county board," Lane pointed out.

He described elements of the story as "GUBU (grotesque, unbelievable, bizarre, unprecedented). It may not be grotesque but it is certainly the other three.

Lane said it is damaging to Cork GAA. "The most important point to be made is that there is no mention of any misappropriation, no money missing, no one had done anything with these accounts that impinges on Cork GAA. That needs to be clearly stated," he said.

"The people who operated these accounts did it in a good and honest manner. It is very important to outline that clearly and loudly."