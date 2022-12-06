Cork GAA CEO slams ‘false rumours’ that were ‘clearly designed to create a divide between players and the Board’

Cork GAA chief executive Kevin O'Donovan has expressed disappointment at "false rumours" which he says were "pedalled" about the position taken by county board officers ‘in relation to the footballers' stance on the Munster Championship Pairc Uí Rinn game with Kerry in May and the aftermath of hurlers' championship quarter-final defeat to Galway the following month.

In his annual report to Cork convention on Sunday, O'Donovan suggests that "such mischief making was clearly designed to create a divide between players and the Board and certainly had no motive in the betterment of Cork hurling or football."

The financial report shows a county whose core activities are in rude health but the ongoing drain that Pairc Uí Chaoimh has become has been addressed once more.

The stadium had an operating loss for 2022 of €186,170, well down on the €1,281,218 it lost in 2021 as Ed Sheeran and Westlife concerts helped to ease the burden.

But O'Donovan once again did not shy away from the legacy debt that the 'Pairc' continues to bear on Cork GAA.

"Despite healthy profits this year, the legacy debt from the stadium redevelopment continues to rest well above the €30 million mark," he wrote.

"Predictions that the stadium would open debt-free now seem like a distant memory and all efforts must be made to clear the shortfall by those now charged with its management," he added.

"Passing the debt onto the next generation doesn’t bear thinking. Therefore, an action plan continues to be implemented in conjunction with all associates and we will be calling on members to support all commercial aspects under the Cork GAA umbrella.

"The sooner the stadium is placed on a firm financial footing, the sooner we can move on to future projects, for example, the much-required training centre for our teams," he wrote.

He said the stadium's success could rest in the success of future Cork teams.

"What is also certain is that All Ireland winning teams will represent the best opportunity that the stadium will be filled more regularly. Therefore, members can be assured that nothing is being short-changed on the playing side, despite the mortgage overhang,” he added.

"That said, the provision of training pitches continues to present challenges, hence the requirement for some blue-sky thinking on same."

Cork returned a surplus of €679,590 with commercial revenue coming in at €932,460.

Despite neither senior team getting beyond All-Ireland quarter-finals some €1,614,766 was spent on all inter-county team preparations, in line with O'Donovan's pledge. Local gate receipts came in at €1,584,017 which would not include this year's concluding stages.

O'Donovan is an advocate for more radical reform of the All-Ireland football championship and awaits with interest to see how the 2023 format unfolds.

But he has given a seal of approval to the split season, describing it as perhaps the GAA's "finest moment."

"While the split season will require another full year before making a final judgement, it may yet represent the GAA’s finest moment in catering for all her sons and restoring our greatest players back to their communities while there is still life and light in the summer evenings.

"For those who decry the lack of national interest in any particular game being played in some far-off corner of the country, that’s the whole point. It’s a local delicacy. And all the more important to cherish for that."