Cork GAA call off all club games until next February at earliest

CORK GAA has called off all club games, including any outstanding 2020 finals, until well into the New Year as the Covid-19 crisis intensifies.

The most high-profile deferral involves the county SFC decider between Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven, which won’t be played until the first weekend in March at the earliest.

A Cork GAA statement confirmed that, at last night’s county executive meeting, “it was decided to postpone the unplayed 2020 senior and intermediate county finals until the weekend of March 5-7, 2021, at the earliest.

“It is planned to give adequate notice of games to clubs, with an appropriate window of preparation, in advance of finals.

“2020 county championships at junior A, B and C level will resume on February 5-7 at the earliest, with a brief period to be allowed for the completion of divisional championships in early February where required.

There will be no club games at adult or juvenile level permitted at county board or divisional level before Friday, February 5.

“Club U21 competitions for 2020 will not be completed.”

Meanwhile, in response to the imposition of Level 5 restrictions, adult club training on Leeside “is prohibited from midnight tonight and non-contact training for school children outdoors in pods of 15 is permitted for the obvious associated health benefits and should not be competition focussed.

“Again, we thank all members and your families for your patience during this uncertain time. Stay safe,” the statement concludes.

