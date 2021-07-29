Cork GAA appoint Sinead O'Keeffe as new commercial director

Cork have become the latest county to appoint a full-time commercial director. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Cork has become the latest county to appoint a full-time commercial director.

Sinead O'Keeffe, daughter of Kerry defensive legend John, will commence work at the end of August, having previously fulfilled the commercial manager's role.

She will be responsible for providing commercial leadership and insights around initiatives such as One Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Rebels’ Bounty and all commercial partnerships across Cork GAA.

A graduate of UL, from where she has an MA and a Bachelor of Business Studies, she has previously worked with Enable Ireland, the Irish Cancer Society, the Irish Heart Foundation, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Aviva Stadium.

The appointment follows a process overseen by Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium board chairman and former GAA president John Horan, county chairman Marc Sheehan, Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe, Maria Ennis from the Croke Park HR department and Cork CEO Kevin O’Donovan.

Former Dublin footballer Tomás Quinn has filled a similar role for Dublin GAA in recent years while Eanna Martin, a former Wexford hurler, has been commercial manager in his native county.

Mayo had Tom Reilly in a commercial management role for 12 months but with the onset of Covid, that contract was not renewed last summer. Kerry have also had a commercial manager in recent years.