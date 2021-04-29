Cork GAA appoint chartered accountant as new Finance Manager

Cork GAA has appointed Denis Calnan as its new Finance Manager.

A chartered accountant for the last 20 years, he will be responsible for financial management, control and treasury across all aspects of Cork GAA and will report to the Chief executive officer, Kevin O'Donovan.

The move is a further sign of the growing financial responsibility that county boards have and some treasurers are struggling to carry out because of the volume and size of transactions, especially one with the reach and scale of Cork.

A member of the Carbery Rangers club, Calnan has worked in the renewables sector, private industry and multinational organisations such as Kerry Group and EY. He has been financial controller of GP Wood.

Cork GAA generated €3.35m in 2020 despite the impact that Covid has had while on the balance sheet current borrowing levels of €21.65m bank-related and €11.98m owed to Croke Park after the costly redevelopment of the Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Read More

The announcement completes an appointment process overseen by county chairman Marc Sheahan, treasurer Diarmuid Gowen, Ger Lyons (Audit & Risk), Michelle McAleer (Croke Park) and O’Donovan.