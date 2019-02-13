Cork County Board issue statement confirming that Páirc Uí Chaoimh redevelopment will cost €95.8m

The Cork County Board have said that the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium redevelopment will have an estimated completion cost of €95.8m.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner in December, Croke Parke stadium and commercial director Peter McKenna said the cost could run as high as €110m.

The €110m figure was way above the €86m total estimated when works were completed in 2017, €30m of which came in the form of state funding.

Cork insisted at December's Convention that they were still on target for an €85m total.

Two members of the Board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh were asked to examine the figures.

A statement from the Cork County Board and the Board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight read: "The Board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh asked two members, Michael O'Flynn and Tom Gray, to examine how figures presented in the audited accounts of Cork Co Board for the year ended October 31 2018 and those attributed to Peter Mc Kenna in the Examiner interview on December 14 2018, were arrived at and to clarify the current estimated full cost of the stadium redevelopment.

"The completion of a report into the cost of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium redevelopment has returned an estimated cost of €95.8m.

"This report was based on all information made available to the two board members and was presented to the board this afternoon.

"In completing the report, Tom Gray and Michael O'Flynn have examined extensive documentation relevant to the redevelopment and have consulted extensively with all stakeholders on all relevant matters.

"In arriving at the final estimated cost, provision has been made for the full replacement of the pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh."

They also said that Cork's remaining league fixtures would now be switched to Páirc Uí Rinn while a decision is made about when to upgrade the playing surface that was heavily criticised after it cut up badly earlier this month.

"The Executive of Cork County Board has decided that Cork’s remaining Allianz League fixtures, including the double headers with Ladies Football, will take place at Páirc Uí Rinn.

"A final decision on whether to undertake a full pitch replacement or other remediation work on the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch will be taken by the stadium board in the immediate future.

"The Board will be making no further comment on these matters."

Online Editors