Cork GAA insist they are confident that work on Pairc Ui Rinn will be completed on time to face Kerry in the Munster SFC in May, amid reports that the provincial council are considering switching the fixture to Killarney at a meeting on Wednesday night.

Under the home and away agreement, the Saturday May 7 fixture is set to be played in Cork with Pairc Ui Rinn set to host the game as Pairc Ui Chaoimh is unavailable due to an Ed Sheeran concert.

It has emerged in recent days that the game could be switched due to capacity concerns at the Cork venue which it was hoped could top 16,000. And in a statement released to Red FM Cork expressed confidence that work would be completed.

The statement read: “Further to correspondence from our Senior Football management, the Cork County Executive wishes, once more, to confirm Páirc Uí Rinn as our home venue for the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final versus Kerry.

“Secondly, we are confident that the necessary works can be completed in time for the fixture once the venue is confirmed in the next few days.”

Cork football management have also made their feelings known, insisting a switch should not be considered. The Munster Council are set to meet on Wednesday night where a final decision on the venue will be made.

Munster GAA are understood to have looking into switching the game because of capacity concerns in Pairc Ui Rinn.

But Cork's management have made it clear that they will resist the switch on the basis that they were "assured" that the game would go ahead in Pairc Ui Rinn and were making plans to that effect.

In an earlier letter to the Cork board they insist that they can't concede home advantage to the reigning champions.

"The Kerry game will be a challenging one and we do not want to concede any advantage to our opposition," they say in their letter. "It is a home game for Cork, fixed by Munster GAA and we want this decision to stand.

"We asked questions about the venue but were assured that the game would go ahead there, and that the venue would be acceptable. All our plans have been made with Pairc Ui Rinn in mind."

The Cork management state that if Munster GAA were to follow the same logic being applied to Pairc Ui Rinn then the Cork hurlers would not be playing a hurling round robin game against Waterford in Walsh Park.

"Pairc Ui Rinn is equally as suitable a venue as Walsh Park and attendance demands could possibly be bigger for the hurling game. Munster GAA need to be consistent in their decision making," they state.

"We have looked at several possible options: Affirm the fixture for Pairc Ui Rinn- Refuse to play in Killarney.

"Refix game in Pairc Ui Chaoimh for an alternative later date.

"Temporarily scrap the home and away arrangement for one year and fix the game for a neutral venue. Home and away to resume next year with a home game in Cork.

"It is important that we argue our case strongly. Munster GAA cannot just change a venue with six weeks to go.

"We fully expect Cork GAA to make proper and forceful arguments in this matter and we are confident that our game versus Kerry will go ahead in Cork. We do not want to be distracted by sideshows over the next few weeks, so we hope that you will resolve this matter to our satisfaction."