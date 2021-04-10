Cork boss Ronan McCarthy loses final appeal against 12-week ban after DRA hearing

Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy has lost his final appeal against a 12-week suspension after his case was heard remotely by the Disputes Resolution Authority last night.

A DRA Tribunal ruled that McCarthy had failed to establish any rule misapplication or breach of fair procedures – even though the Central Hearings Committee had “erred in failing to provide reasons” for imposing longer than the minimum penalty set down in rule.

This means McCarthy remains suspended and he won’t be allowed to fulfil his usual managerial functions such as attending Cork sessions once inter-county training resumes on April 19.

However, since his ban is due to elapse on May 13, he will be free to carry out his usual match-day duties when the Allianz Football League starts on the weekend of May 15-16.

His 12-week suspension was originally imposed by the CHC on February 18 and followed an investigation into a Cork team-building session held on Youghal beach on January 2, contrary to Covid-19 restrictions.

The GAA’s Management Committee had taken disciplinary action against McCarthy, alleging a breach of Riail 7.2 (e) T.O. 2020: “Misconduct Considered to have Discredited the Association”.

The Cork boss subsequently lost an appeal to the Central Appeals Committee, and the saga has now concluded with last night’s unsuccessful foray to the DRA.

A statement on the DRA website, posted early today, read: “An application to the DRA by Ronan McCarthy, challenging the decision of the Central Hearings Committee to impose a 12 week suspension for an infraction of Misconduct Considered to have Discredited the Association in breach of Rule 7.2 (e) T.O. 2020, which said decision had been upheld by the Central Appeals Committee, was heard remotely tonight by a DRA Tribunal comprised of Mr Rory Mulcahy SC, Mr Niall Cunningham and Ms Orlaith Mannion.

“Having considered detailed submissions from all parties, the Tribunal held that while the Central Hearings Committee had erred in failing to provide reasons for the imposition of a penalty in excess of the minimum set down in rule, the Claimant had failed to establish any misapplication of rule or breach of fair procedures by the Central Hearings Committee in their finding that the infraction had been proven. Therefore, the Tribunal dismissed the claim and the decision of the Central Hearings Committee stands.”

The Tribunal’s full written decision will be communicated to the parties and published on the DRA website in due course.

