Cork and Waterford incidents highlight how adherence has been fraying at edges

On Sunday, a Dungarvan footballer who had played in a Waterford intermediate final the previous afternoon was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

That same evening, players and supporters of Blackrock thronged onto Church Road to celebrate a first Cork senior hurling title in 18 years. This west Waterford town and Cork suburb may be 75km apart but, in one key respect, they have become unwittingly entwined after weekend triumphs subsequently became tinged in coronavirus controversy.

Both clubs found themselves catapulted into the spotlight, at the sharp end of public anger towards the GAA.

For several weeks, as county-final season got into full swing, adherence to the GAA's Covid-19 protocols had been fraying at the edges.

And now Croke Park itself has called time on all GAA club activity. A national spike in cases and the looming imposition of harsher restrictions provide the ominous backdrop, but a GAA statement also cited incidents brought to their attention in recent days that had proven "disappointing and problematic".

The Waterford example is one such case where procedures clearly weren't followed.

A Dungarvan player's involvement in their IFC final victory over Kill, in Walsh Park on Saturday afternoon, prompted much criticism after subsequent confirmation of his positive test emerged.

Waterford county board chairman Seán Michael O'Regan was back in Walsh Park on Sunday when word filtered out.

"There's no getting away from the fact that he got tested, I believe on the Thursday; results came back on the Sunday; and in between he played the county final on the Saturday, which is disappointing," O'Regan told the Irish Independent.

"We have had incidences in Waterford that we've postponed matches, similar cases," he added.

"If we had known from the Dungarvan club, we could have looked at that . . . but we never got that opportunity, I suppose.

"In fairness to quite a number of people in Dungarvan GAA Club, I'm led to believe that a lot of those people didn't know as well. They're doing their due diligence now and finding out what went on."

Meeting

When contacted yesterday, a club spokesperson was making "no comment" but confirmed they were meeting last night and would say something "in due time".

Dungarvan had earlier released a short statement on Sunday night, confirming they had been made aware of a positive case and the player and club were following all HSE guidelines, with all activity suspended until Thursday.

According to O'Regan, the club held an emergency meeting on Sunday night. The Waterford chairman described the situation as "unfortunate".

He reflected on how the GAA had spent the past few months adhering to protocols and guidelines, "everyone just trying to put their best foot forward . . . but this one has not been one of those ones".

Those same guidelines were conspicuous by their absence as Blackrock toasted their return to the Cork hurling summit on Sunday evening.

Having overcome Glen Rovers in an extra-time thriller, Blackrock issued an open invitation for supporters to convene.

"The lads are coming home and will be carrying the Seán Óg Murphy Cup down Church Road in the next hour," the club's Twitter account announced.

"If you are out and about in your Green and Gold colours, give them a heroes (sic) welcome. #2mtrs #wearaMask."

Despite those public health reminders, there was scant evidence of mask-wearing or two-metre distancing, prompting a scathing social media backlash when a video of the event went viral. A follow-up tweet stated: "Marching from the garage to Church Road soon."

Earlier, Charleville GAA club took a very different stance after winning the Cork senior 'A' hurling championship final to reclaim their top-tier status. Instead of a parade, they organised a live event on Facebook, informing supporters that "unfortunately, due to restrictions, it is not possible to celebrate this historic victory in the normal way".

Sunday's doomsday revelation, that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended the country move to Level 5, was the last ingredient for a perfect storm of vitriol aimed at the new Cork champions and, more generally, the GAA.

The Cork county board was first to respond publicly, issuing a plea to "all clubs and supporters not to engage in celebrations that breach current guidelines. There will be county finals again next year - and we want to make sure Covid-19 does not rob some of the chance to enjoy them."

Whatever about next year, county finals next weekend won't even happen now.