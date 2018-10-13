GAA star Cora Staunton has told how she would love to settle down with the right man and have children, following rumours about her sexuality.

Cora Staunton: 'Rumours about sexuality got to me, but I'm over it'

In exclusive extracts from her new autobiography 'Game Changer'. published today, Staunton gives her take on the row that has divided Mayo and tells how the rumours, and her mother's death, affected her.

Speaking about her sexuality, she says: "I'm not gay, but it was easier for people to just make the assumption.

"There were times when those rumours got into my psyche. I have really good friends who are gay, and looking back, my actions were unfair to them... I was afraid to socialise with them in a gay pub or a nightclub for fear someone would make an assumption about me."

She admits that coming from a small rural community, "homosexuality was something I found hard to understand when I was younger". But she says her ignorance went away, and "I'm no longer worried about what people might assume".

She adds: "I'd like to meet a fella some day, get married and have children. I'd love that, but it's not the end of the world if I don't."

