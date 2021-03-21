Cora leads charge of Irish brigade

It was a Christmas Day like no other for Cora Staunton. At 3pm the door of her hotel room in Perth was opened and the former Mayo GAA star emerged after 14 days of quarantine during which she celebrated her 39th birthday.

There was no time for the traditional turkey and ham dinner or a belated birthday cake.

Instead, Staunton completed loads of forms, before taking a taxi to the airport where she caught a three-and-a hour flight to Melbourne. By the time she reached the east coast of Australia it was midnight.

Staunton and the other GAA players who had set out from Dublin 18 days previously had been told what to expect when they arrived in Australia.

The Carnacon native broke the mould in 2018 when she became the first Irish women to swap codes and play for the Great Western Sydney Giants in the fledging women’s AFL.

But this was a different kind of challenge: how to cope with being locked up in a room for 14 days.

Staunton’s club had hired an exercise bike and weights for her to use during quarantine. But the regime was still akin to prison life, with the hotel being patrolled by military personnel even a walk along the corridor was outlawed.

Breakfast was served at 6.30am; lunch was over by 11.30 and dinner arrived at 4pm. There was no food or drink served afterwards but it was possible to order takeaway coffee and snacks from a nearby supermarket.

“What I learned quickly was to do everything very slowly. I had a routine in terms of eating and doing my exercises. In between I just read or listened to podcasts but when I ordered a coffee, I made sure it took me an hour to drink it.”

Everybody in quarantine had Covid-19 tests on day two and day 12. But once released there was a sense of freedom compared to what Staunton had experienced back in Ireland.

Granted they were still restrictions in January particularly. And following an outbreak of Covid-19 in Sydney the GWS squad relocated to Albury for two weeks at the start of the year before moving on to Melbourne.

Matches too had to be re-arranged, but crowds have returned, and overall life is practically back to normal in Sydney.

“The odd person wears a mask,” she says, “but they are not mandatory other than in the airport or medical centres. The pubs and nightclubs are opened. I haven’t been to any nightclubs, but we often meet up in pubs because pub grub is a big thing over here.

“The biggest issue for Australians is that they cannot travel abroad, and, in some cases, they cannot travel between states. Vaccinations have started; the Prime Minister Scott Morrison was one of the first to get the vaccine. It’s a big story here if there is one or two confirmed cases anywhere in the country.”

Football-wise is has been a mixed season for Staunton’s club. Prior to this weekend’s eighth round of fixtures the GWS Giants were ninth overall with three wins. Her own standards haven’t dropped though.

Last weekend she scored four goals in GWS’s 56-11 win over Richmond Tigers, and she was also named as one of the inter-change players on the Team of the Week.

“During the first six weeks of the season we were on the road a lot. The league is semi-professional and some of our staff have other jobs, so it was difficult. We stayed in six different hotels and were on numerous flights. But since returning to Sydney and having a normal routine it has been better.”

The club is based in Sydney Olympic Park, which hosted the 2000 Olympics Games, and their training base is a 15-minute drive away. “Since I first came four years ago the whole area has changed. Olympic Park was quite an eerie place then. But now a lot of families have moved to live in the area and use all the sports facilities.”

It was Staunton’s new teammate, Cork super star Brid Stack, who made all the headlines in pre-season when she suffered a potentially career ending neck injury on her

debut in a challenge game. Ultimately Stack did not require surgery, but the injury ended her season.

One of the big-name AWFL players Ebony Marinoff was initially given a three-match ban for her involvement in the incident. It was the longest suspension in the history of the game but it was then overturned on appeal.

“The injury itself was quite difficult for Bríd to deal with because in the early stages she didn’t know whether she would fully recover. The social attention around it was quite negative. I know this was a huge struggle for her and she had to remove herself from social media for a while.”

Away from football Staunton helped Bríd, her husband Cárthach, and their one-year-old son Cárthach Óg to adjust in life in Sydney becoming their unofficial tour guide as they visited the city’s many iconic sights.

Even though Staunton herself suffered a career-threatening leg injury in 2019 she has never detected any resentment towards the Irish visitors from the Australian born players. “Obviously, we have to prove ourselves. You are not going to just walk into the team. But the club here has always been fantastic to me.

“Opponents didn’t know who I was in my first season but obviously as you become better known you are targeted a little bit more. But overall, they have embraced the concept of having the Irish girls involved. They actually love to have one or two GAA players on their team because we bring something different.”

The league had to be abandoned last year due to Covid-19 and Staunton believes that the impact of the pandemic on the AFL will probably delay a move to full-time professionalism in the AFWL until near the end of the decade.

For now, the longevity of her career depends on how her body copes with the demands of the game. “Normally at the end of the season I sit down with the coach and see how my body is holding up. But if your form dips and you’re not performing well then you know your time is up. So far this hasn’t been the case and I actually feel fit and strong now.”

She is adamant, however, that she has played her last game for Mayo even though she previously worked with new manager Michael Moyles. “I have been asked that question every time I’ve done an interview in recent times, but my answer remains the same. I have no ambition to play. My days with Mayo are certainly done.”

She believes, however, that several of her Carnacon clubmates who together with Staunton left the Mayo squad in September 2018 after a dispute with former manager Peter Leahy still have a lot to offer and is hopeful, they will be recalled.

For Staunton, her football career will end as it begun with her beloved Carnacon, but for now it’s all about leading the charge of the Irish brigade down under.