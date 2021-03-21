| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cora leads charge of Irish brigade

Staunton continues to turn back time but there will be no Mayo return

Cora Staunton starred for Great Western Sydney Giants last week. Photo: Michael Willson Expand

Close

Cora Staunton starred for Great Western Sydney Giants last week. Photo: Michael Willson

Cora Staunton starred for Great Western Sydney Giants last week. Photo: Michael Willson

Cora Staunton starred for Great Western Sydney Giants last week. Photo: Michael Willson

Sean McGoldrick

It was a Christmas Day like no other for Cora Staunton. At 3pm the door of her hotel room in Perth was opened and the former Mayo GAA star emerged after 14 days of quarantine during which she celebrated her 39th birthday.

There was no time for the traditional turkey and ham dinner or a belated birthday cake.

Instead, Staunton completed loads of forms, before taking a taxi to the airport where she caught a three-and-a hour flight to Melbourne. By the time she reached the east coast of Australia it was midnight.

Most Watched

Privacy