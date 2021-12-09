Connacht to go with games in Air Dome despite restrictions reducing crowd capacity by 90pc, from 3,000 to 300

Connacht GAA will not change plans to host all four Connacht League games at their new Air Dome in January despite Covid restrictions currently in place that will reduce capacity attendance by 90pc.

Andy Moran’s Leitrim will play Sligo in the opening game on Tuesday night, January 4, with the winners playing Roscommon the following Saturday. The previous Friday, Mayo and Galway will meet in the first semi-final.

All three games will fall within the window of the latest restrictions that will be in place until January 9, which sees capacity at indoor events reduced to 50pc, based on seating capacity.

The Connacht Air Dome, constructed at the province’s Centre of Excellence at Bekan for €3m, has capacity for 600 seats, but before the new restrictions, up to another 1,500 to 2,000 standing patrons could be accommodated.

Connacht GAA Secretary John Prenty said the fixtures will remain unchanged, irrespective of capacity restrictions.

“At the moment, it’s 50pc of seating capacity. We’d be hoping that wouldn’t be applied, but if it is, it is. We’re going to stream it live anyway,” he said.

“They’re not going outside. We’ve had several games in it so far. It’s a completely different game. If we had the (Connacht League games) three weeks ago, we’d be having maybe 3,000 at it, between standing and seated. Now it could be 300,” pointed out Prenty, who was honoured with an NUI Galway alumni award earlier this week for his contribution to sport.

Prenty predicts a “huge future” for similar domes in Irish sport “especially with the type of weather we are getting”.

He added: “They may not be as big as our own. The difference between ours and others around the country used for tennis, for example, is the height.”

The current restrictions will remain until January 9, with the Connacht League final fixed for Sunday, January 16.