Connacht minnows handed major boost as 2023 All-Ireland football draw is revealed

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway will meet either Roscommon or Mayo in the Connacht semi-final next summer.

The three Division One teams were all drawn in the same half of the 2023 Connacht championship. This means that one of Sligo, Leitrim, London or New York will qualify for next summer’s Connacht final, which guarantees them a place in the Sam Maguire series.

Mayo new boss Kevin McStay will be plotting the downfall of Roscommon, who he managed to win a provincial title when he was in charge.

The significance of the draw means that the Division One league campaign, which features Mayo, Galway and Roscommon, will assume new significance as relegation from the top flight could jeopardise a team’s chances of competing in the Sam Maguire series.

Elsewhere, All-Ireland champions Kerry will open their All-Ireland title defence against either Tipperary or Waterford in the Munster semi-final, while Dublin’s first outing will be in the Leinster quarter-final against Wexford or Laois.

Connacht Championship Draw

Quarter-finals: New York v Leitrim; London v Sligo; Roscommon v Mayo

Semi-final: Galway v Roscommon/Mayo

Semi-final: New York/Leitrim v London/Sligo

Ulster Championship Draw

Preliminary round: Armagh v Antrim

Quarter-finals: Fermanagh v Derry; Tyrone v Monaghan; Down v Donegal; Cavan v Armagh/Antrim

Semi-finals: Fermanagh/Derry v Tyrone/Monaghan; Down/Donegal v Cavan/Armagh/Antrim

Munster Championship Draw

Quarter-finals: Tipperary v Waterford; Cork v Clare

Semi-finals: Limerick v Cork/Clare; Tipperary/Waterford v Kerry

Leinster Championship Draw

First round: Longford v Offaly; Wicklow v Carlow; Wexford v Laois

Quarter-finals: Kildare v Wicklow/Carlow; Dublin v Wexford/Laois; Meath v Longford/Offaly; Westmeath v Louth

Semi-finals: Kildare/Wicklow/Carlow v Dublin/Wexford/Laois; Meath/Longford/Offaly v Westmeath/Louth