Connacht may use Dome advantage in championship

Connacht GAA chief John Prenty is open to the idea of using the province's new state-of-the-art Air Dome to host championship games if restrictions on the number of people who can attend games remain.

The €3m Air Dome, which is the largest structure of its kind in the world, is expected to be fully operational by mid-September, with builders currently putting the final touches on the project.

When completed, the dome will contain 600 seats but will also carry a safety certificate that could see the venue cater for up to 10,000 supporters if further seating was installed.

And with phase four of the Government’s reopening plan, which allows for up to 100 people at an indoor event, not set to be introduced until the end of this month at the earliest, Prenty revealed that they would be open to using the new facility to host Connacht SFC games.

“(The dome will host) club football, inter-county football, training and games. We can see FBD matches there, minor and U-20 championship and club championship too from the five counties,” he said of the facility which is 150 metres long by 100 metres wide and 26 metres high.

“And if we are going to have behind-closed-doors, you could play the whole Connacht Championship there if you wanted to. We have cameras in it that we can stream games from too,” he said.

Prenty had previously mooted the prospect of playing the Connacht final in Croke Park to accommodate more supporters but insists any decision on venue will be dependent on Government guidelines.

