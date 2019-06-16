Sport GAA

Sunday 16 June 2019

Connacht football final: Galway and Roscommon clash once again as Anthony Cunningham takes on his home county

Conor Daly of Roscommon in action against Ian Burke of Galway during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Roscommon at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Galway host Roscommon in Salthill in today's Connacht football final. The game throws in at 16.00 and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

 

Online Editors

