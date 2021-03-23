| 7.9°C Dublin

Conlon: ‘Training of kids should be priority when GAA gets back’

Clare's John Conlon is hopeful that county squads will get the green light to resume training next month. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Clare's John Conlon is hopeful that county squads will get the green light to resume training next month. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

John Conlon was edging closer to a Clare comeback last November after battling back from a cruciate injury the previous March, so it’s no surprise that he’s itching to return whenever Covid restrictions allow.

But the 2018 All Star is firmly of the belief that the kids must come first.

There is hope, but far from certainty, that inter-county panels will be allowed to resume collective training next month ahead of a potential competitive return in May. And yet Conlon, a primary teacher in St Aidan’s Shannon, believes it’s even more important that children can resume.

