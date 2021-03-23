Conlon: ‘Training of kids should be priority when GAA gets back’

John Conlon was edging closer to a Clare comeback last November after battling back from a cruciate injury the previous March, so it’s no surprise that he’s itching to return whenever Covid restrictions allow.

But the 2018 All Star is firmly of the belief that the kids must come first.

There is hope, but far from certainty, that inter-county panels will be allowed to resume collective training next month ahead of a potential competitive return in May. And yet Conlon, a primary teacher in St Aidan’s Shannon, believes it’s even more important that children can resume.

“I just had two children ask me today when was the hurling and football going back? And I said, ‘Your guess is as good as mine.’ They just want a bit of normality within the school," he explains.

"That’s one big thing: whenever GAA gets back or sport, I think training of children should be prioritised. To get them back training in the field and learning the skills of our great games – not just our own games but all types of sport – when it’s safe to do so and within the proper guidelines.”

Even the return of non-contact training is crucial, he expands, from a “socialising” perspective and also “just working on their co-ordination and their skills. They’re missing out on a lot at that age – that’s their developmental period. It’s from playing hurling and football and soccer and rugby that you develop these skills.

"Especially with lockdown and teaching online and technology, they’re really reducing the levels of activity outside – in comparison to my age group, you’d come home from school and it was how quickly you could get out to the back garden. We didn’t have iPads to keep us occupied. It was on our bikes, running, climbing gates, working on the farm.”

For the adult Conlon, still craving games, little has changed. His 2020 dreams were derailed before the first lockdown when he tore the ACL in his left knee during a training drill, although he was back involved before Clare’s delayed campaign ended.

“I got one contact session in before Clare got knocked out of the championship,” he says. “I was training hard leading up to the time we lost to Waterford (in the quarter-finals), hoping we might get to an All-Ireland and I could maybe see game-time.

“We were going to be playing Kilkenny the weekend after (if Clare won). In my mind I would have liked to say I could play, but sure I hadn’t played a game in eight months – a few contact sessions wouldn’t suffice to jump into a championship match.

“When things finished up my aim was, ‘Look, I’m not even taking any time off, I’m going powering through the year and be as fit as possible come January so that I can hit the ground running.’ That had been my mindset all along – and still is my mindset. The more time I have, the more I can bullet-proof myself and be as strong and as fast as I’ve ever been.

"I’m probably hitting levels now in terms of fitness that I haven’t hit in a long time. But that’s hard to judge when I’m doing my own sessions … it’s hard to know where you are until you play a match. You can be able to run a marathon as fast as you can, but there’s a difference between that and going out and taking contact.”

Even though the latest case numbers have sparked fresh trepidation, Conlon remains “hopeful” that county squads will get the green light to resume training in April, if only to “give people some sanity”.

“Everyone needs a bit of normality in life and sport – if you can play it in a controlled manner,” he stresses.

"I know we went back in October and cases were a bit lower than at the moment, but it brought a bit of structure to every weekend and shortened the winter for everyone. I wasn’t able to play but I was able to go to training and watch the matches on TV, and every weekend you were looking forward to seeing something on TV.”

And when matches eventually return, he believes Croke Park should restore the round-robin provincial hurling championships that proved such a resounding success in 2018 and ‘19, even if this would entail scrapping the Allianz Hurling League to find enough room in the calendar.

“The hurling is different to the football. The league matters maybe a lot more in the football, and especially with the new tiered structure if they were bringing it in place,” he says.

"Whereas the hurling … instead of playing the league, would they not be better off playing the five rounds of the Leinster championship and Munster championship, and running it off over every weekend? All the players love the structure to that and the competitiveness. You know, give us the month of training and then maybe play a challenge match or two.

“It’s different for the football. I hate sometimes that we paint it in the same bracket. They’re fairly different structures. That would be my opinion – I know a lot of players I’ve talked to would be of the same opinion.”