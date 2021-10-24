Congress is not against change, just this version

They were all for change. Even the naysayers, especially the naysayers, were keen to stress they were for change during a robust debate around a proposed restructuring of the All-Ireland senior football championship.

Or, as some said, they were not against change, they wanted to make it clear, they wanted that known. But too many were still against it right now, at least in this form, to swing the vote, to achieve the 60 per cent threshold necessary to see it come into practice.

What became known as Proposal B, effectively using the National League as an All-Ireland qualifying route, and retreating the provincial championships to early in the year as stand-alone competitions, proved too radical and contentious at Special Congress in Croke Park, which met in person for the first time since Covid restrictions eased.

In the end the curtain fell with a startling abruptness and lack of fade, the vote followed by a sense of anti-climax before moving quickly on to the national anthem. And that was that. The debate had run on for well over an hour, with impassioned contributions on both sides. Of the 21 who spoke, 12 opposed the motion. When it came to the crunch, 85 delegates, or 50.6 per cent, were in favour, leaving 49.4 per cent against, falling well short of the 60 per cent requirement. The total number eligible to vote was 183 — 168 delegates voted.

Where the momentum picks up again is unclear but there was an obvious appetite for reform and at least a consensus that the championship needed work. Ultimately it fell down on fear and the reluctance to take too much risk.

Even John Horan, who set up the Fixtures Review Taskforce that brought forward the proposal, and who urged that the motion be heard come what may, said shortly before the vote that he would favour it being deferred, if passed, to 2023. This he said would allow time to experience the changes already in place as a result of the Taskforce’s work. The split season has been sanctioned for 2022 and the Tailteann Cup for Division 3 and 4 counties is ready to get underway next season after being delayed by Covid.

The other proposal conceived by the Taskforce, which completed its work in 2019, hardly got an airing. Motion 18, or Proposal A, wasn’t even debated, before going to a vote and suffering a convincing rejection with 90 per cent against. That alternative would have reshaped the provinces into four groups of eight counties, with some weaker counties migrating to even up the numbers. The benefit of this reform for weaker counties wasn’t apparent and the motion never got traction.

There were differences afterwards regarding how soon some version of the reform proposal might resurface that might be sufficiently palatable to reach the 60 per cent. Next year’s championship will revert to the old system that applied in 2017, with the provincial model remaining in place and qualifiers to determine what defeated counties in the provinces reach the All-Ireland series. The soonest we can expect to see change of the kind being sought in Proposal B, strongly supported by the players and many of the counties, will be 2023.

“I expect we will revisit this very, very quickly,” said GAA president Larry McCarthy after the outcome, when joined by Tom Ryan, the GAA director general, who both backed Proposal B earlier in the week. “I am not sure we will have something by February but there is an appetite for change. Every speaker said they would like change so we will be back. There is a mandate for change, there is no doubt.”

But the broader debate was stifled and only really got going in recent weeks, leading some critics to claim it was being rushed and seized on by some debaters who took to the floor. Ulster had strongly rejected the motion, and the other provincial councils also objected on the basis that it would lead to the downfall of the provincial championships.

“It not quite the same as saying we go back to a blank sheet of paper,” said Tom Ryan afterwards. “But there is no point in saying it is straightforward; there is a good bit of work ahead of us.”

He said a positive aspect was that 50 per cent favoured a major change to the championship and the other half at least appeared prepared to countenance it in a modified format. Striking that balance is the next challenge.

“We know what the tricky bits are,” said Ryan. “The provincial championship is clearly one and how they fit in.”

The GPA chief executive Tom Parsons said the players’ body needed to ensure that “change is kept on the agenda” and that a change proposal is back for debate in February when the next full Congress is held. “I think it is a tweaking exercise. I am absolutely optimistic that if change is brought back in February we can shift that dial from 50 per cent to 60 per cent.”

Shortly before Parsons spoke, Tom Ryan was not prepared to declare February as a feasible target date, but there remains the option of holding another Special Congress later in the year if February is too soon.

Earlier, Parsons had asked delegates to back the proposal to “spark life” into the championship and to end the bad beatings being suffered in the provinces.

Clare football manager Colm Collins unearthed his experience of the Miltown Massacre in 1979 when Clare conceded 9-21 to Kerry in the Munster Championship and said the same inequities are still being talked of.

Armagh chairman Michael Savage said the proposal would sound the death-knell for the provincial championships.

A different slant came from Cork CEO Kevin O’Donovan, who was on the Fixtures Review Taskforce. He said the fears of opponents of financial losses had proved unfounded and had been supplanted by other concerns. “Yes, there is fear,” he said, “but are we going to build this Association on fear, or are we going to build it on hope?”

Some delegates suggested tweaks could be made along the way, if the motion was passed, to solve imperfections, and that even if there were flaws in the proposal they could be ironed out. Ultimately, not enough were ready to make that leap.