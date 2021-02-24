| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Confusion reigns as vague plan leaves GAA without clarity for their road ahead

Colm Keys

Analysis

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

As an exercise in confusion, a Government that has been consistently on the podium for miscommunication over the last few months reached gold medal standard with its messaging around sport in its latest evaluation of the future steps the country will take.

In the main overview of ‘Covid-19 Resilience and Recovery 2021 – The Path Ahead’, a new document that sets out a plan, without clear dates, for what’s ahead, it made it clear that there would be no change to sport with professional, elite sports, horse racing, greyhound racing and approved equestrian events only permitted to continue behind closed doors. No other matches are permitted, as per the status quo.

But delve into the illustration that sets out the various levels as part of the new plan for the road ahead and it paints a different picture, one at odds with what the overview suggests.

Most Watched

Privacy