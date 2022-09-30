Conal Keaney, Ciaran McManus & Co. defy the ‘no country for old men’ myth

A week in the life of Conal Keaney – veteran talisman of Ballyboden St Enda’s, big ball and small.

Sunday, September 18: Comes off the bench in Ballyboden’s Dublin SFC quarter-final against Ballinteer St John’s and, after a surreal mini-collapse from 10 up to just three, Keaney kicks a brilliant brace of points to erase any injury-time panic.

Saturday, September 24: Happy 40th birthday!

Sunday, September 25: Delivers a typically wholehearted hour as the ’Boden hurlers overcome Lucan by four points in their SHC quarter-final. The double dream remains alive.

“How many superlatives can you come up with?” asks SimonLambert, long-time club comrade, ahead of Saturday’s SFC semi-final against Na Fianna.

“He’s a once-in-a-generation player, and we’ve been absolutely blessed to have him on our side. I’ve had 16 years with him, playing mostly both (codes). Yeah, he’s just a freak in terms of how he goes about it. And form as well at that level – he’s not just making up the numbers.”

What makes Keaney freakish is not just his endurance, but the capacity to cut it simultaneously in both codes.

Read More

Yet, leaving aside his dual demands, he is certainly not unique. The last few weeks have reaffirmed how countless former county stars don’t slip quietly into retirement but keep on giving back to their clubs.

Waterford’s Dan Shanahan – 2007 Hurler of the Year – finally called time on his Lismore career earlier this month – at the age of 45, after a staggering 30 seasons at adult level.

Éamonn Callaghan won his first Kildare SFC medal with Naas last November, just five days shy of his 39th birthday – and now he’s preparing for another county final against Clane on Sunday week, October 9.

The day before, October 8, Kieran Donaghy will be involved – more likely as an impact sub – as Austin Stacks step up their Kerry SFC title defence with a quarter-final against Feale Rangers. The Kerry totem, currently part of Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh management team, will turn 40 in March.

Last Sunday, Alan McNamee won his 13th Offaly senior football medal with Rhode. The big brother of long-serving Faithful forward Niall is 40, and is a former county man.

And on it goes: a 41-year-old Tomás Quinn has propelled St Vincent’s into a Dublin Senior 2 football semi-final this Saturday. ‘Mossy’ will face a St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh outfit that includes Gareth ‘Nesty’ Smith, still motoring away 19 years after being part of the first Dublin squad (alongside Keaney) to win an All-Ireland U-21 title.

Brendan Murtagh (39), is likely to be sprung by Clonkill during Sunday’s Westmeath SHC final against Castletown Geoghegan. A week later, he’ll be part of The Downs’ squad in their SFC decider against St Loman’s.

Then, as godfather to them all, is Ciaran McManus. Twenty-five years after helping Offaly to a famous Leinster SFC title against the odds, he is still driving on his native Tubber.

Tubber’s quest for Offaly SFC ‘B’ glory was only ended at the semi-final stage by Clonbullogue after extra time. Even at 46, those defeats still hurt McManus – but his love of the place and the game itself trumps all. But why keep coming back?

“The fear of stopping keeps me going, in a way,” he surmises. “When you stop, that’s it.

“I’m just thankful for every year I get to play now, and I don’t take it for granted either. I just try to keep myself in shape over the winter. The hunger has never been in question, but as long as I’m feeling good about it and I’m enjoying it . . . and the fact that the three kids are now playing and coming to games.

“I don’t like that thought of it being over. I don’t mean it in a bad way,” he stresses. “It’s just a club involvement.”

McManus was just 15 when making his Tubber debut, in goals against Kilcormac/Killoughey.

He spent four years in North Carolina, where he played over-35s soccer (“I was big and I could use the elbows and get around the pitch well”) while flying up to New York during summer for football games with Offaly. Otherwise, he has been a club perennial back home.

“It’s part of a rural club psyche,” he says. “The way I feel is, who you are is your family and your club – that’s who makes you, that’s who moulds and shapes you. I just always feel I want to give back in some way.”

Question is: for how much longer?

“I hope we get strong enough that someone puts me off the senior team,” he answers.

He won’t rule out the idea of playing on with the seconds whenever that happens.

Fitness is key, McManus explains, adding: “I find it’s the piece you do on your own, especially over the winter period, and keeping yourself right. Tommy Lyons always used to say you have to be fit to train, and I believe in that philosophy.”

Lambert makes a similar point about Keaney’s devotion to preparation. “If it’s a football week, he could be down at half-six in Sancta Maria on the astroturf, pucking a ball around, just to make sure he’s keeping his eye in. And the same on the flip side for football – he could be down in a hurling week doing the same. That’s just the guy he is,” says his ’Boden team-mate.

Last word to McManus, recalling how, at 36, he ran in the national indoors having trained with Ennis Athletics Club while working down in Moneypoint. At the finals he met Down legend Mickey Linden.

“He won the Masters (sprint), and I went on to win the 800m over-35 All-Ireland the same day. When I saw him doing it at whatever age, 10-15 years older than me, and he was in great shape... those encounters say keep going, stay at it.”