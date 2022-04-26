Con O’Callaghan ready to make Dublin return against Wexford

Con O'Callaghan is expected to be in Dublin's match-day squad for this Saturday's Leinster SFC quarter-final against Wexford in Wexford Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Con O’Callaghan is set for a return to competitive action this weekend as the Dublin footballers get their championship campaign under way.

O’Callaghan missed all seven of Dublin’s Allianz League games because of injury but is back in contention to feature against Wexford in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

There was speculation earlier in the year that O’Callaghan may not be involved with Dublin in 2022 but manager Dessie Farrell has always insisted he was part of the plans, stressing he would be back for championship after their defeat to Monaghan in Clones that sent them down to Division 2.

Since then O’Callaghan has been part of a training camp that Dublin embarked on in Portugal two weeks ago to intensify their championship preparations.

Meanwhile, Galway manager Henry Shefflin is concerned about an increasing injury list as he prepares to host his native Kilkenny for the first time on Sunday.

He is waiting on medical reports on captain Dáithí Burke and former skipper Pádraic Mannion, both of whom were withdrawn during Saturday’s facile 3-36 to 1-17 win over Westmeath.

And with promising midfielder Ronan Glennon, who missed out playing against older brother Davy against Westmeath on Saturday, joining the long-term injury list which includes Jason Flynn and Jack Fitzpatrick, Shefflin could do with some positive news on the availability of Conor Whelan, who missed Saturday’s game.

“Unfortunately, it’s going to be a couple of weeks. Obviously, a hamstring injury is not going to turn around that quickly. He’s making good progress but it’s going to be a couple of weeks before we see him.

“He is probably not as long as the rest of them. It’s very early, it has just been about assessing it and giving it time to heal, and we’ll see how he goes in the next seven days again,” said Shefflin.