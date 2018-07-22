'Completely and utterly wrong' - Liam Miller charity match organiser says there's no truth in Páirc Uí Chaoimh reports

One of the organisers of the Liam Miller charity match has said reports that the GAA have agreed to stage the event in Páirc Uí Chaoimh are "completely and utterly wrong".

The GAA has come in for stinging criticism for refusing to bend their rules and allow the match between former Ireland, Celtic and Manchester United players take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh which has a capacity of 45,000.

Instead, the game will proceed at the 7,000 capacity Turner's Cross on September 25.

A report last night suggested the GAA had performed a U-turn with some websites and media outlets publishing stories based on that one source.

But while the GAA have agreed to meet organisers of the event, there is no truth that a deal has been struck.

"They're not even rumours, I don't understand where they have come from because that is not the situation," said match organiser Michael O'Flynn, speaking on Cork's 96FM today.

"All that has happened is that the GAA have come out yesterday afternoon with a suggestion of a meeting which I have welcomed.

"I welcome the idea of sitting down with them and discussing the chance of maybe holding the event in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

"But that's it, it's only a meetring. The social media comments were completely and utterly wrong."

Last night the Gaelic Players Association called on the GAA to make Páirc Uí Chaoimh available."We feel that the decision being taken on this issue is not in line with our values as sportspeople and it should be revisited," the GPA said.

Amongst those supporting the event are Roy Keane, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs who all played alongside Liam Miller. Roy Keane flew to Cork last week for officially launch the match and a related gala dinner. Martin O'Neill, Damian Duff and a number of Celtic stars will also participate on September 25.

The proceeds of the event are going to the Miller family. The Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Mick Finn, said he now hoped commonsense would prevail.

"News that the GAA is to meet with the organisers of the Liam Miller event - with a view to hosting it in Pairc Uí Chaoimh on September 25 - is to be welcomed," he said.

"Tickets for Turners Cross were gone in 60 seconds...this gives some small indication of how hugely respected young Liam Miller was and indeed how much he is missed by the sports community in Cork, Ireland and beyond.

"The GAA is a massive organisation with a presence in every parish in the country and has rules for good reason in a competitive world. But this issue is about honouring a Corkman who brought honour to Cork by holding a fundraising event in Munster’s premier venue and is in no way contravening a GAA rule.

"I know a lot of work has gone on in recent days with local TDs, senators and people from various organisations putting their support behind this. I applaud the GAA for agreeing to meet the organisers and hope common sense will prevail in the discussions," he said.

