Complete guide to the weekend GAA action

TODAY Allianz National Football League

Div 1 semi-finals*

Tyrone v Kerry, Killarney, 5.0, TG4

Talking Point: Tyrone must endure the five-and-a-half-four road journey and win here to preserve the chance of a Division 1 League final taking place next week.

Odds: Kerry 1/3, Draw 8/1, Tyrone 3/1

Verdict: Kerry

Donegal v Dublin, Breffni Park, 7.15, TG4

Talking Point: Donegal are away to Down on June 27th. Dublin play Wexford or Wicklow on July 4th. Neither will risk a thing when it comes to players and knocks but clearly, Dublin have greater margin for mishap.

Odds: Donegal 7/2, Draw 10/1, Dublin 1/4

Verdict: Dublin

Div 2 relegation play-offs*

Down v Laois, Páirc Esler, 6.15, GAAGO

Talking Point: You could make an argument that the most important games of this GAA weekend are those deciding Division 2 relegation and Division 3 promotion. A repeat of their shooting against Kildare two weeks ago and Laois will be consigned to the Tailteann Cup in 2022, barring a provincial final appearance or yet another restructure.

Odds: Down 1/2, Draw 15/2, Laois 2/1

Verdict: Down

Cork v Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2.0, GAAGO

Talking Point: Westmeath lost all three games this year but their scoring difference of -5 says much about how competitive they have been. They competed with Mayo everywhere except on kick-outs but away to Cork for survival is a bum draw.

Odds: Cork 1/6, Draw 12/1, Westmeath 9/2

Verdict: Cork

Div 3 semi-finals*

Derry v Limerick, 4.0, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, GAAGO

One of the more interesting subplots of this year’s League is Derry’s quiet revival under Rory Gallagher. Their scoring difference of +35 is easily the best of any team across all four divisions.

Odds: Derry 1/7, Draw 14/1, Limerick 5/1

Verdict: Derry

Offaly v Fermanagh, O’Connor Park, 6.0, GAAGO

Talking Point: Offaly are one of five counties cradling a 100 per cent win record in this year’s League, having played some of their best football in years to get to the precipice of a second major promotion for the county in a week.

Odds: Offaly 4/7, Draw 15/2, Fermanagh 7/4

Verdict: Offaly

Div 3 relegation play-offs*

Cavan v Wicklow, Páirc Tailteann, 2.0

Talking Point: Wicklow didn’t do a whole lot wrong in their first two games in the League but a 10 point defeat at home to Limerick last time out shows the height of the step up from Division 4 to 3.

Odds: Cavan 1/10, Draw 14/1, Wicklow 13/2

Verdict: Cavan

Div 4 semi-final*

Carlow v Louth, 4.0, Dr Cullen Park, GAAGO

Talking Point: Four years ago next week, Mickey Harte (below) was putting the final touches on a game plan that would account for Donegal by nine points in an Ulster semi-final in Clones. This would be success on a different scale, but significant nonetheless.

Odds: Carlow 13/8, Draw 15/2, Louth 8/13

Verdict: Louth

Allianz Hurling League Div 1 Group B

Antrim v Laois, 3.0, Corrigan Park, GAAGO

Talking Point: With Laois already consigned to a Division 1 relegation playoff with Westmeath scheduled for August and Antrim safe, it would be unwise to read too much into results, or even performances, here.

Odds: Antrim 8/13, Draw 9/1, Laois 13/8

Verdict: Antrim

Clare v Kilkenny, Cusack Park, 3.0, eir Sport 1

Talking Point: Last week’s win in Parnell Park relieved some of the pressure on Clare and with Tony Kelly returning from a dead leg and scoring 20 points, it’s difficult to side against Clare. Kilkenny have had a highly productive league, regardless of any result here.

Odds: Clare 15/8, Draw 9/1, Kilkenny 8/15

Verdict: Clare

Wexford v Dublin, Wexford Park, 3.0, GAAGO

Talking Point: Both of these teams could do with a win just now, though it would only be natural if Messrs Kenny and Fitzgerald had one eye on their Leinster quarter-finals on June 26th in their thinking.

Odds: Wexford ½, Draw 9/1, Dublin 2/1

Verdict: Wexford

HL Div 2B

Mayo v Kildare, 2.0, MacHale Park; Derry v Roscommon, Owenbeg, 2.0

NHL Div 3A

Tyrone v Sligo, Healy Park, 2.0; Longford v Monaghan, Pearse Park, 2.0

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League

Div 1 relegation play-off

Clare v Dublin, 5.0, St Brendan’s Park, Birr

Div 2 semi-finals

Antrim v Meath, Inniskeen Grattans, Co Monaghan, 2.0; Down v Wexford, Ashbourne, Co Meath, 5.0.

Div 2 relegation semi-finals

Dublin v Laois, Clane, 2.30; Tipperary v Derry, 1.0, Templefort St Aidan’s, Co Cavan.

Div 3 semi-finals

Wexford v Limerick, Birr, 1.0; Carlow v Armagh, Ashbourne

Div 4 semi-finals

Cavan v Mayo, 3.0, Markievicz Park; Tyrone v Roscommon, 5.0, Templefort St Aidan’s, Co Cavan.

Lidl Ladies NFL

Division 1 semi-finals

Donegal v Cork, Tuam Stadium, 3.0, TG4

Verdict: Cork

Mayo v Dublin, Gaelic Grounds, 5.15, Spórt TG4 YouTube

Verdict: Dublin

Div 2 semi-finals

Kerry v Monaghan, TBC, 2.0; Cavan v Meath, Breffni Park, 1.0

Div 2 relegation play-off

Tyrone v Wexford, 3.0, Dunleer, Co Louth

Div 3 relegation play-off

Fermanagh v Wicklow, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath, 2.0



TOMORROW

Allianz Football League Div 1

relegation play-offs*

Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 3.0, GAAGO

Talking Point: Last year’s two promoted sides from Division 2 square off to avoid immediate relegation.

Odds: Armagh 4/7, Draw 15/2, Roscommon 7/4

Verdict: Armagh

Monaghan v Galway, Clones, 3.45, TG4

Talking Point: Two teams with genuine provincial hopes, neither of whom would digest demotion from the elite particularly easily.

Odds: Monaghan evs, Draw 15/2, Galway evs

Verdict: Galway

FL Div 2 semi-finals*

Clare v Mayo, 1.45, Cusack Park, TG4

Talking Point: It would be fitting reward for Colm Collins to take Clare into Division 1 after holding their spot in the second tier for four years but Mayo are at a different level to anything they’ve faced so far.

Odds: Clare 11/2, Draw 14/1, Mayo 1/8

Verdict: Mayo

Kildare v Meath, 2.0, Newbridge, GAAGO

Talking Point: Meath put five goals on Kildare in last year’s Leinster semi-final but recent signs, particularly in Portlaoise last week, suggest Jack O’Connor is beginning to exert his influence.

Odds: Kildare 5/4, Draw 15/2, Meath 4/5

Verdict: Kildare

FL Div 3 relegation play-offs*

Longford v Tipperary, Pearse Park, 3.45, GAAGO

Talking Point: Tipp should have enough experience and attacking quality to avoid having to take their Munster title into Division 4.

Odds: Longford 15/8, Draw 15/2, Tipperary 8/15

Verdict: Tipperary

FL Div 4 semi-final*

Waterford v Antrim, Fraher Field, 12.15, GAAGO

Talking Point: Antrim have been the stand-out team in Division 4 this year.

Odds: Waterford 9/2, Draw 12/1, Antrim 1/6

VERDICT: Antrim

FL Div 4 shield final*

Sligo v Wexford, 3.0, O’Moore Park, GAAGO

Odds: Sligo 4/9, Draw 8/1, Wexford 9/4

Verdict: Sligo

Allianz Hurling League

Div 1 Group A

Westmeath v Limerick, 1.45, Cusack Park, GAAGO

Talking Point: Not an easy fixture for a team with a scoring difference of -89 to finish their campaign.

Odds: Westmeath 20/1, Draw 40/1, Limerick 1/500

Verdict: Limerick

Waterford v Tipperary, 1.45, Walsh Park, GAAGO

Talking Point: 4-28 was enormous tally to concede to Galway last week and underlined the importance of the absent Tadhg De Burca.

Odds: Waterford 2/1, Draw 9/1, Tipperary 1/2

Verdict: Tipperary

Cork v Galway, 1.45, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Spórt TG4 YouTube

Talking Point: Cork have become compulsive viewing in this year’s League, with all eyes trained on how much – if any – change they will make to their system after last week’s mauling by Limerick.

Odds: Cork 11/10, Draw 9/1, Galway 10/11

Verdict: Galway

NHL Div 2A

Wicklow v Offaly, Aughrim, 1.0; Down v Meath, Ballycran, 1.0; Carlow v Kerry, Dr Cullen Park, 1.0

Littlewoods IrelandCamogie League

Div 1 semi-finals

Kilkenny v Tipperary, Nowlan Park, 1.0

Verdict: Kilkenny

Cork v Galway, Nowlan Park, 5.0

Verdict: Galway

Lidl Ladies NFL

Div 1 relegation play-off

Tipperary v Westmeath, Banagher, 2.0.

Div 3 semi-finals

Sligo v Kildare, Kiltoom, 2.0; Roscommon v Laois, Tang, 2.0.

Div 4 semi-finals

Leitrim v Limerick, TBC, 2.0; Louth v Offaly, Clane, 4.30.

*extra-time and winner on the day

TALKING POINT

NEVER before have so many relegations and promotions been decided over one weekend. Chiefly, that’s due to the unique, largely improvised format of this year’s football league, incorporating promotion and relegation play-offs, as opposed to the normal top two up/bottom two down approach.

For some, it’s a novel experience. Mayo, for instance, are seeking a first promotion in 23 years following their relegation from Division 1 last year.

For others; like Westmeath and Roscommon - league football’s great nomads - it’s a much, much more familiar process. Indeed, it depends entirely on your metric as to which deserves the title of football’s ultimate yoyo team.

Westmeath’s bona fides are strong. They have been either promoted or relegated in 10 of the last 12 seasons, stopping only infrequently to take in more than one year in the same place. For them, the mundanity of mid-table mediocrity is clearly unappealing.

They competed in Division 4 only as far back as 2017 and Division 1 as recently as 2014, a season that kick-started a run of three league relegations in a row, all the way from top tier to bottom rung.

They’ve been promoted twice since then but must beat Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh to avoid dropping a step back down the ladder.

It’s ten years since Roscommon played their football in Division 4 but their rise has been more incremental.

The next three seasons; 2012, ’13 and ’14, were spent in Division 3. But ever since then, they have bounced and rebounded, darted up and down the divisions.

Following consecutive promotions in 2014 (from Division 3) and ’15 (Div 2), Roscommon then finished fourth in the topflight, and so preserved Division 1 status for 2017. That was the last time they spent two consecutive seasons competing at the same level.

Since then, they have ricocheted from relegation (’17) to promotion (’18) back to relegation (’19) and yes, promotion again (’20) back to Division 1. Only by beating Armagh this evening can they halt that tend.



WEEKEND STATISTICS

7 – the number of teams who have been immediately relegated in the season after promotion to Division 1 in the past decade. That number is guaranteed to rise to eight, with one of Armagh or Roscommon going down.



40.25 – Westmeath’s average concession in points in their four Division 1 Group A hurling matches this year, up from 27.6 last year.



6 – the number of national finals (five All-Ireland, one league) in which Dublin and Cork ladies have faced off since 2014, a figure that could rise to seven should both win this weekend.