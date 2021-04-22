Competitve GAA clubs games to return in Northern Ireland from May 7

There was a significant shot in the arm for GAA units in the six counties with the news that competitive club games can return from May 7.

And clubs can even organise to play challenges matches from May 1 subject to permission being granted by the relevant authorities.

The news comes as the NI Executive ease Covid-19 restrictions and after Ulster GAA briefed the GAA’s Covid Advisory Committee.

However, the Ulster council stressed that those relaxation of rules applied only to clubs in the six counties and didn’t expect developments in the south for another week at least.

"It is anticipated that we will not be in a position to report on the potential dates for return of adult activity in Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan for a further 7-10 days," read an Ulster GAA statement .

"This, of course, is dependent on future announcements from the Irish Government/NPHET. Underage activity, under strict conditions, can resume from 26 April."

Ulster outlined the strict conditions under which these games can be played which included being ‘behind closed doors’ and with no more than 100 essential personnel involved.

Dressing rooms are to remain shut while parents and guardians are asked to stay away from the venue.

“If a parent/designated person wishes to remain on-site for the duration of the game/activity, they may do so in close proximity to the event (e.g. in their cars) and must also have completed the GAA online health questionnaire prior to leaving home. It is important again to emphasise that the attendance of spectators is strictly forbidden.

Ulster chiefs also stressed the importance of “visible compliance” with those conditions.

"It is both a great privilege and a great responsibility that our GAA units have been permitted to resume training and competition at this time and visible compliance from all of us is required."