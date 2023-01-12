Colm O’Rourke won't rule out Royal return for Bryan Menton who has ‘a lot to offer still’

Colm O’Rourke is still hoping to coax veteran midfielder Bryan Menton back for another year with the Meath footballers.

The Donaghmore/Ashbourne clubman hasn’t been involved since O’Rourke came on board, all pointing towards his likely retirement from the inter-county game.

“He’s considering his options,” the new Meath boss explained, speaking after an inexperienced team’s battling draw with Longford saw them exit the O’Byrne Cup on Wednesday night.

“Last year, I think he had made it clear to everybody that he intended to go out, but the door will be open to him and he’ll be very welcome if he changes his mind.

“Again, a great servant for Meath – and I think he has a lot to offer still.”

There is no such uncertainty surrounding Donal Keogan, who previously shared captaincy duties with Menton during the middle period of Andy McEntee’s tenure. On a godforsaken night for football in Ashbourne, the Rathkenny man made his 140th Meath appearance against Longford.

“He’s a wonderful player and a wonderful role model,” O’Rourke enthused. “I always said, Donal Keogan would have been a star on any Meath team. It was just unfortunate he wasn’t around on some of the good teams, because he would have been winning All-Irelands and Leinsters. But, you know, time is not up yet for him.”

For O’Rourke, the O’Byrne Cup served a positive purpose even though he would have preferred a shot at silverware, pipped for a final place by Longford despite an unbeaten campaign that yielded one win and two draws.

“We made no secret of the fact that we’d love to have got to the final,” he said. “It’s a bit unusual that we’re out of a competition now without losing a game. But so be it - we got a lot out of it.

“We played 31 players; I think about 15 of them had never played for Meath before, so there was a lot of valuable experience gained.

“There was the frustration, I suppose, of a lack of composure at times near the end, when wrong options were being taken. But that’s going to be the way with an inexperienced team, and we’ll build on that.”

He expanded: “We’ve set out to win every game and see where that can bring us. I always said that we need to be competitive with Dublin, and that’s the yardstick for every Meath team.

“We’re meeting them on March 18 in Navan (in Allianz League Division 2), and at that stage I hope that we’re competitive against them. And if we’re competitive against them, I think we’ll do alright against everyone else.”

For someone who thought about becoming Meath manager maybe 20 years ago, but had never actively considered it since, O’Rourke is now relishing the role.

“I had a lot of coaxing from a lot of people. I’m glad now that I’m doing it,” the 65-year-old reflected. “I’m really energised by the players and the commitment they have to wearing the county jersey, because sometimes over the last ten years people were saying, ‘Ah, the Meath lads aren’t committed.’ Certainly that is not the case. I think we have a very bright future with a committed group.

“We had a regional competition which took the junior and intermediate clubs but, between the three or four of us who were in charge, we watched almost all championship matches at senior level – and intermediate and junior.

“Overall, there was about 200 players involved in the regional (tournament) and I’d say we certainly had a close look at another 100 players at senior level, so we’d have run the rule over about 300 players.”

O’Rourke didn’t believe his old punditry role with RTÉ conferred any particular advantage, unlike his long-time involvement in Meath club management and in schools football with St Pat’s of Navan.

“I know most of the players in Meath and that’s the big advantage of going into the job at this stage. Whether or not I’ll be any good at it … time will tell. But certainly the players are not lacking in effort or commitment, and I think that’s a great starting point,” he concluded.